American Athletic Conference, Tulane vs Temple

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

No. 5 Tulane defeated No. 4 Temple, 69-60 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Friday, March 11 at Dickies Arena.

With the win the Green Wave (14-14) advance to play No. 1 Houston in the semifinals on Saturday, March 12 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The Green Wave limited Temple (17-12) to 28.4 percent shooting (19-67), the lowest field goal percentage that Tulane has allowed in Championship history. The previous low was 35.8 percent (UCF, March 10, 2016).

Kevin Cross led the Green Wave with 18 points and nine rebounds, while DeVon Baker (14 points) and Jaylen Forbes (10) also reached double figures.

Sion James stacked the box score, recording nine points, nine assists and five blocks. Both the assist and block marks were the most by a Green Wave player in Championship history.

Hysier Miller led all scorers with 21 points for Temple.

It was the second time the two teams faced each other in the Championship. Temple won 82-77 in the 2018 first round.