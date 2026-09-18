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Wings beat Sparks by 20, 97-77

September 18, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Wings win 5th straight behind Jessica Shepards 5th triple double.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
LA
 25 19 14 19 77
DAL
 25 19 25 28 97
 
Team Statistics
FG 29-78 38-75
Field Goal % 37 51
3PT 7-25 10-30
Three Point % 28 33
FT 12-19 11-14
Free Throw % 63 79
Rebounds 27 46
Offensive Rebounds 7 10
Defensive Rebounds 20 36
Assists 22 31
Steals 13 9
Blocks 6 11
Total Turnovers 14 20
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 7 22
Fast Break Points 11 20
Points in Paint 38 46
Fouls 12 16
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 6 25
Percent Led 20 67

 

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