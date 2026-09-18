Wings beat Sparks by 20, 97-77

Wings win 5th straight behind Jessica Shepards 5th triple double.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
LA
|25
|19
|14
|19
|77
|
DAL
|25
|19
|25
|28
|97
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|29-78
|38-75
|Field Goal %
|37
|51
|3PT
|7-25
|10-30
|Three Point %
|28
|33
|FT
|12-19
|11-14
|Free Throw %
|63
|79
|Rebounds
|27
|46
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|20
|36
|Assists
|22
|31
|Steals
|13
|9
|Blocks
|6
|11
|Total Turnovers
|14
|20
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|7
|22
|Fast Break Points
|11
|20
|Points in Paint
|38
|46
|Fouls
|12
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|6
|25
|Percent Led
|20
|67