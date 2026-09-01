2026 College Football: Week 1 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



College Football is Back!

We’ve waited for months for the start of college football. It’s that time of year that “Honey Do Lists” officially ends for football fanatics. No more cutting lawns, fixing things around the house or even shopping with the ladies. It’s football time and barbeque grills will be getting their workouts as well. Are you ready? Well… Let’s go!



North Texas Mean Green (0-0) vs #6 Indiana Hoosiers (0-0)

Saturday – September 5 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FOX

Memorial Stadium – Bloomington, IN



This will be one of the strangest games to start the season. I’m not sure who scheduled this game. UNT is starting the season with a new head coach and starting quarterback. Neal Brown is taking the reins at UNT after leaving WVU and turning that program around. UNT is on the road facing last season’s national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. UNT has a 1.8% chance of winning this one. ESPN has the Hoosiers with a 98.2% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Hoosiers by 10+. This will be a huge test for the Mean Green on the road with a new coach and basically a new team. The Hoosiers will probably be on cruise control in this easy win.



Final Score

#6 Hoosiers – 31

Mean Green – 17



Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) vs #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0)

Sunday – September 6 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



Will the Fighting Irish establish their dominance at home against Wisconsin? The Badgers went 3-2 in their last 5 games of last season. They struggled in the Big 10 and are looking to get back to dominance in the trenches. The Fighting Irish are an independent with no conference alliance. This game will establish who’s the better team. ESPN has the Fighting Irish with a 94.3% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Notre Dame by 13.

Final Score

#4 Fighting Irish – 33

Badgers – 20



#24 Louisville Cardinals (0-0) vs #9 Ole Mississippi Rebels (0-0)

Sunday – September 6 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN



This game will be action packed from start to finish. The Cardinals defense is facing a potent Rebels offense. Ole Miss is bringing back one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Trinidad Chambliss. He has a rifle for an arm and he commands the Rebels offense like a general. He will be spied on by the Cardinals middle linebacker T.J. Capers. ESPN has the Rebels with a 73.6% chance of winning this one. I’m taking the Rebels by 9. They have the better team and the better field goal kicker who has NFL accuracy.



Final Score

#9 Rebels – 26

#24 Cardinals – 17



Game of the Week

#19 SMU Mustangs (0-0) vs Florida State Seminole (1-0)

Monday – September 7 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Doak Campbell Stadium – Tallahassee, FL

The Mustangs are one of the best teams in the ACC. They are looking to put a pause on FSU’s winning streak. The Mustangs are led by Heisman hopeful Kevin Jennings. Could this be the year that he wins a national championship and the Heisman? Dream big or don’t dream, right? The Seminoles are 1-0 coming off a win against New Mexico State 34-17. This will be a really good game Monday night. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 51.5% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking SMU by 7. Kevin Jennings will have his coming out party in Florida.



Final Score

#19 Mustangs – 24

Seminoles – 17