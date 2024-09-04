Wings comeback falls short, Mystics win 90-86

|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|WSH
|26
|25
|20
|19
|90
|DAL
|16
|23
|26
|21
|86
Team Stats
|FG
|31-77
|31-72
|Field Goal %
|40.3
|43.1
|3PT
|12-30
|4-18
|Three Point %
|40.0
|22.2
|FT
|16-17
|20-26
|Free Throw %
|94.1
|76.9
|Rebounds
|33
|44
|Offensive Rebounds
|12
|16
|Defensive Rebounds
|21
|28
|Assists
|22
|22
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|6
|7
|Total Turnovers
|11
|14
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|8
|13
|Fast Break Points
|12
|8
|Points in Paint
|24
|48
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technical Fouls
|0
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|16
|1