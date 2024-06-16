News Ticker

Injury plagued Wings drop 3 home games in 7 days

June 16, 2024 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports, Women

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Mercury vs Wings 97-90

Team Stats

 
FG 37-80 37-78
Field Goal % 46.3 47.4
3PT 9-33 6-23
Three Point % 27.3 26.1
FT 14-19 10-14
Free Throw % 73.7 71.4
Rebounds 29 36
Offensive Rebounds 9 9
Defensive Rebounds 20 27
Assists 25 25
Steals 9 9
Blocks 5 3
Total Turnovers 22 23
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 24 32
Fast Break Points 12 11
Points in Paint 42 46
Fouls 19 21
Technical Fouls 0 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 1
Largest Lead 9 8

Storm vs Wings 92-84

Team Stats

 
FG 36-69 31-65
Field Goal % 52.2 47.7
3PT 7-20 6-13
Three Point % 35.0 46.2
FT 13-14 16-17
Free Throw % 92.9 94.1
Rebounds 26 28
Offensive Rebounds 7 9
Defensive Rebounds 19 19
Assists 26 23
Steals 12 6
Blocks 6 9
Total Turnovers 13 19
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 16 27
Fast Break Points 13 10
Points in Paint 46 44
Fouls 16 13
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 13 6

Sun vs Wings 85-67

Team Stats

 
FG 30-67 23-61
Field Goal % 44.8 37.7
3PT 6-18 1-16
Three Point % 33.3 6.3
FT 19-22 20-24
Free Throw % 86.4 83.3
Rebounds 38 29
Offensive Rebounds 7 7
Defensive Rebounds 31 22
Assists 21 19
Steals 7 3
Blocks 3 2
Total Turnovers 9 12
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 9 11
Fast Break Points 14 7
Points in Paint 44 40
Fouls 21 17
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 24 0

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly