Injury plagued Wings drop 3 home games in 7 days

Mercury vs Wings 97-90
Team Stats
|FG
|37-80
|37-78
|Field Goal %
|46.3
|47.4
|3PT
|9-33
|6-23
|Three Point %
|27.3
|26.1
|FT
|14-19
|10-14
|Free Throw %
|73.7
|71.4
|Rebounds
|29
|36
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|20
|27
|Assists
|25
|25
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Total Turnovers
|22
|23
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|24
|32
|Fast Break Points
|12
|11
|Points in Paint
|42
|46
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technical Fouls
|0
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|1
|Largest Lead
|9
|8
Storm vs Wings 92-84
Team Stats
|FG
|36-69
|31-65
|Field Goal %
|52.2
|47.7
|3PT
|7-20
|6-13
|Three Point %
|35.0
|46.2
|FT
|13-14
|16-17
|Free Throw %
|92.9
|94.1
|Rebounds
|26
|28
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|19
|19
|Assists
|26
|23
|Steals
|12
|6
|Blocks
|6
|9
|Total Turnovers
|13
|19
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|16
|27
|Fast Break Points
|13
|10
|Points in Paint
|46
|44
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|13
|6
Sun vs Wings 85-67
Team Stats
|FG
|30-67
|23-61
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|37.7
|3PT
|6-18
|1-16
|Three Point %
|33.3
|6.3
|FT
|19-22
|20-24
|Free Throw %
|86.4
|83.3
|Rebounds
|38
|29
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|31
|22
|Assists
|21
|19
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Total Turnovers
|9
|12
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fast Break Points
|14
|7
|Points in Paint
|44
|40
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|24
|0