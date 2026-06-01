Jack Leiter strikes out 10, leads Rangers past Royals 6-3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|KC 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|0
|TEX 4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|6
|10
|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|KC
|TEX
|1st
|Duran tripled to left, Jung scored and Burger scored.
|0
|2
|1st
|Osuna singled to right, Duran scored.
|0
|3
|1st
|Higashioka doubled to center, Osuna scored.
|0
|4
|4th
|Jung singled to left, Higashioka scored and Lopez scored, Pederson to second.
|0
|6
|7th
|Thomas singled to left, Massey scored.
|1
|6
|8th
|Massey homered to right center (401 feet), Collins scored.
|3
|6