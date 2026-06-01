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Jack Leiter strikes out 10, leads Rangers past Royals 6-3

June 1, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
KC      0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 3 8 0
TEX   4 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 6 10 1

Scoring Summary

Inning

 KC TEX
  1st Duran tripled to left, Jung scored and Burger scored. 0 2
  1st Osuna singled to right, Duran scored. 0 3
  1st Higashioka doubled to center, Osuna scored. 0 4
  4th Jung singled to left, Higashioka scored and Lopez scored, Pederson to second. 0 6
  7th Thomas singled to left, Massey scored. 1 6
  8th Massey homered to right center (401 feet), Collins scored. 3 6

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