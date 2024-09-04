Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What this game means

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl 3 times in the last 5 years. The Ravens have been in the conversation of winning the title game in that same time span. This game is bigger than it just being the first game of the season! Two of the best teams in the league iare facing off on Thursday Night Football. Last season, the Chiefs beat the Ravens on the road 17-10 to go to the Super Bowl. Can the Ravens upset the reigning champions to start their campaign? Will Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson get his revenge for losing the AFC title game last season? Will Patrick Mahomes display his magic at home to start the season off, right? Your questions will be answered after Thursday night’s game.



What to watch for: Injury Report

This game will come down to the final 3 minutes of the 4th quarter. Neither team is safe unless it is up by 21 points. The injury report will play a huge factor in who will win the season opener. Kansas City has 5 players listed: WR Marquise Brown, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE BJ Thompson, DE Charles Omenihu and G McKade Mettaure. The Ravens have 5 players also listed on the IR: LB Adisa Isaac, RB Rasheen Ali, LB Deion Jennings, CB Christian Matthew and CB Trayvon Mullen. These players will be missed by their respective team.



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday – September 9 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Baltimore Ravens (0-0, 0-0 Away)

The Ravens are picked once again to make it to the AFC championship game. Question is… “Will they finally get over the hump in Kansas City?” The Ravens are led by 2-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. Last year he passed for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also led the Ravens in rushing 821 yards and 5 touchdowns. He will be the catalyst for the offense. Running back Derrick Henry was signed this offseason from the Titans. He is still a big bruising runner. Keep an eye on him in the red zone. The Ravens offense will be key from start to finish. They have new weapons on that side of the ball. The Ravens defense will play huge, and this is the type of game that they flourish in.



Kansas City Chiefs (0-0, 0-0 Home)

The reigning NFL champions will be fired up for this one. The Chiefs have all of their weapons ready to beat the Ravens at home. The Chiefs are favored to win the Super Bowl again, but first they must take care of the Ravens at home this week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will find a way to incorporate all of his weapons, especially tight end Travis Kelce. In 12 games last season, Mahomes made a completed pass to 10 different players! He passed for 4,183 yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the season. The Chiefs will need to establish the run and then start tossing the ball. Keep in mind that Mahomes was sacked 27 times last season.



Prediction

This will be a very competitive game! Essentially it is a tossup game. Both teams are looking to establish their dominance in the AFC and getting to the Super Bowl is the only goal they have. I’m taking the Ravens by 6! Two field goals will separate the winner from the loser. The over/under is 47.5, so take the under. Line: Chiefs -3



Final Score

Ravens – 24

Chiefs – 18