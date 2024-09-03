News Ticker

Yankees double up Rangers 8-4

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Gerrit Cole struck out nine over six innings before a cramp in his calf took him out of the game. New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Monday night.

 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 2 0 0 5 0 1 0 8 12 0
0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 4 9 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 NYY TEX
  3rd Torres doubled to left, Verdugo scored and Volpe scored. 2 0
  3rd Smith doubled to center, Semien scored. 2 1
  6th Judge doubled to shortstop, Torres scored, Soto to third. 3 1
  6th Chisholm Jr. singled to right, Soto scored, Wells to second, Judge to third. 4 1
  6th Rizzo hit a ground rule double, Judge scored and Wells scored, Chisholm Jr. to third. 6 1
  6th Chisholm Jr. scored on C. Anderson wild pitch, Rizzo to third on wild pitch by C. Anderson. 7 1
  7th Langford homered to left (410 feet), Jung scored. 7 3
  8th Stanton homered to center (418 feet). 8 3
  9th Heim grounded out to shortstop, Jung scored, Langford to third. 8 4

