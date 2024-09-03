Yankees double up Rangers 8-4

Gerrit Cole struck out nine over six innings before a cramp in his calf took him out of the game. New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Monday night.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|8
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|9
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|NYY
|TEX
|3rd
|Torres doubled to left, Verdugo scored and Volpe scored.
|2
|0
|3rd
|Smith doubled to center, Semien scored.
|2
|1
|6th
|Judge doubled to shortstop, Torres scored, Soto to third.
|3
|1
|6th
|Chisholm Jr. singled to right, Soto scored, Wells to second, Judge to third.
|4
|1
|6th
|Rizzo hit a ground rule double, Judge scored and Wells scored, Chisholm Jr. to third.
|6
|1
|6th
|Chisholm Jr. scored on C. Anderson wild pitch, Rizzo to third on wild pitch by C. Anderson.
|7
|1
|7th
|Langford homered to left (410 feet), Jung scored.
|7
|3
|8th
|Stanton homered to center (418 feet).
|8
|3
|9th
|Heim grounded out to shortstop, Jung scored, Langford to third.
|8
|4