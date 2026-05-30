Ezequiel Duran’s RBI single lifts Rangers past Royals 7-6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|KC 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|6
|11
|2
|TEX 1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|14
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|KC
|TEX
|1st
|Jung homered to left (399 feet).
|0
|1
|4th
|Jansen grounded out to third, Burger scored, Duran to third.
|0
|2
|4th
|Lopez singled to center, Duran scored.
|0
|3
|7th
|Jensen singled to left, Collins scored, Loftin to second.
|1
|3
|7th
|Witt Jr. singled to left, Loftin scored, Jensen to second.
|2
|3
|7th
|Garcia singled to center, Jensen scored, Witt Jr. to third.
|3
|3
|7th
|Pasquantino doubled to left, Witt Jr. scored, Garcia to third.
|4
|3
|8th
|Jensen homered to left (364 feet), Collins scored.
|6
|3
|8th
|Jansen doubled to left, Burger scored, Duran to third.
|6
|4
|9th
|Pederson homered to right (367 feet).
|6
|5
|9th
|Burger singled to right, Jung scored, Nimmo to third.
|6
|6
|9th
|Duran singled to right, Nimmo scored, Burger to second.
|6
|7