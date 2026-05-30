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Ezequiel Duran’s RBI single lifts Rangers past Royals 7-6

May 30, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
KC    0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 0 6 11 2
TEX  1 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 7 14 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 KC TEX
  1st Jung homered to left (399 feet). 0 1
  4th Jansen grounded out to third, Burger scored, Duran to third. 0 2
  4th Lopez singled to center, Duran scored. 0 3
  7th Jensen singled to left, Collins scored, Loftin to second. 1 3
  7th Witt Jr. singled to left, Loftin scored, Jensen to second. 2 3
  7th Garcia singled to center, Jensen scored, Witt Jr. to third. 3 3
  7th Pasquantino doubled to left, Witt Jr. scored, Garcia to third. 4 3
  8th Jensen homered to left (364 feet), Collins scored. 6 3
  8th Jansen doubled to left, Burger scored, Duran to third. 6 4
  9th Pederson homered to right (367 feet). 6 5
  9th Burger singled to right, Jung scored, Nimmo to third. 6 6
  9th Duran singled to right, Nimmo scored, Burger to second. 6 7

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