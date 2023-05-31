News Ticker

Wings beat Lynx 94-89

May 31, 2023 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4 T
MIN 31 15 18 25 89
DAL 25 27 17 25 94

Team Stats

 
FG 33-68 33-75
Field Goal % 48.5 44.0
3PT 9-18 8-23
Three Point % 50.0 34.8
FT 14-17 20-22
Free Throw % 82.4 90.9
Rebounds 34 36
Offensive Rebounds 7 12
Defensive Rebounds 27 24
Assists 21 22
Steals 3 7
Blocks 2 5
Total Turnovers 16 10
Points Off Turnovers 23 9
Fast Break Points 12 17
Points in Paint 34 46
Fouls 20 16
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 1
Largest Lead 14 13

