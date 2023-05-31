Wings beat Lynx 94-89

|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MIN
|31
|15
|18
|25
|89
|DAL
|25
|27
|17
|25
|94
Team Stats
|FG
|33-68
|33-75
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|44.0
|3PT
|9-18
|8-23
|Three Point %
|50.0
|34.8
|FT
|14-17
|20-22
|Free Throw %
|82.4
|90.9
|Rebounds
|34
|36
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|12
|Defensive Rebounds
|27
|24
|Assists
|21
|22
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Total Turnovers
|16
|10
|Points Off Turnovers
|23
|9
|Fast Break Points
|12
|17
|Points in Paint
|34
|46
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|1
|Largest Lead
|14
|13