2023 Eastern Conference Finals – Game 7 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

Monday – May 29 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

TD Garden – Boston – MA

Series tied 3-3



No one saw this coming. The Celtics were favored to take care of business at home at the start of the ECF against the Heat, boy were we wrong! The Celtics were down 3 games to none in the series and everyone wrote the Celtics off thinking they were missing another player to get over the hump. Jayson Tatum was being out played by Jimmy Butler in the second half of every game and Boston was in trouble. Miami stood on the banks of the shore, took a basketball and threw it in the ocean and missed it… terribly. Let’s take a closer look at Game 7 in Boston.



Boston Celtics

The Celtics are looking to become the first team to win a conference championship down 0-3 in the conference finals. Let’s face it, the Celtics have shown that they are ready to get past the Heat and face the Denver Nuggets in the Finals. Jayson Tatum is a bonified star along with Jaylen Brown. The key for the Celtics will be players like Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Derrick White. White hit the game winning tip-in in Miami extending the series as time expired. Boston has proven that they are hungry enough to climb mountains to reach their ultimate goal. The bench for Boston will play a huge part in tonight’s game.



Miami Heat

What’s next for Miami? How can the Heat overcome dropping three very winnable games to Boston? We praised Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra when Miami was winning, but what’s next? Here’s the answer: Start Kyle Lowry and bring Gabe Vincent off the bench. The defensive rotation will be the key for the Heat. Rebounding and transition defense will be the key for Miami on the road. Keep an eye on Caleb Martin, Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson. Miami has to come out and play tough from the jump. If the Celtics have a 9-13 point lead going into the 4th quarter, Miami will be in big trouble.



Prediction

ESPN has the Celtics with a 82.8% chance of winning at home tonight with the line set with Boston -7.0 and the over/under is 203. First things first, take the over and the line.. and erase it! The Heat will win Game 7 by 12! The Miami Heat will win the Eastern Conference on the road in Boston.



Final Score

Heat – 112

Boston – 100