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White Sox take game 3, beat Rangers 4-2

July 23, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CHW   0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 4 7 2
TEX     0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 CHW TEX
  2nd Meidroth singled to left, B. Montgomery scored. 1 0
  2nd Cauley homered to right (382 feet). 1 1
  4th Meidroth singled to right, Murakami scored, B. Montgomery to second. 2 1
  4th Benintendi singled to center, B. Montgomery scored, Meidroth to second. 3 1
  4th Díaz grounded into double play, third to first, Nimmo scored, Cauley to second, Duran out at third. 3 2
  6th Benintendi singled to center, B. Montgomery scored, Meidroth to third. 4 2

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