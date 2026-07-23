White Sox take game 3, beat Rangers 4-2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|CHW 0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|TEX 0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|CHW
|TEX
|2nd
|Meidroth singled to left, B. Montgomery scored.
|1
|0
|2nd
|Cauley homered to right (382 feet).
|1
|1
|4th
|Meidroth singled to right, Murakami scored, B. Montgomery to second.
|2
|1
|4th
|Benintendi singled to center, B. Montgomery scored, Meidroth to second.
|3
|1
|4th
|Díaz grounded into double play, third to first, Nimmo scored, Cauley to second, Duran out at third.
|3
|2
|6th
|Benintendi singled to center, B. Montgomery scored, Meidroth to third.
|4
|2