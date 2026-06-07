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Guardians bounce back, shutout Rangers 6-0

June 7, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Tanner Bibee got his first win of the season (1-7) in his 14th start, allowing three hits over eight innings. 

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CLE     0 0 0 1 4 0 0 1 0 6 9 0
TEX     0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2

Scoring Summary

Inning

 CLE TEX
  4th Ramírez homered to right center (389 feet). 1 0
  5th Rocchio homered to right (387 feet). 2 0
  5th DeLauter singled to right, Ramírez scored. 3 0
  5th Manzardo doubled to right, DeLauter scored. 4 0
  5th Schneemann singled to center, Manzardo scored. 5 0
  8th Bazzana grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Kwan scored, Rocchio out at second. 6 0

 

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