Guardians bounce back, shutout Rangers 6-0

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Tanner Bibee got his first win of the season (1-7) in his 14th start, allowing three hits over eight innings.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E CLE 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 1 0 6 9 0 TEX 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2

Scoring Summary