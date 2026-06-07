Guardians bounce back, shutout Rangers 6-0

Tanner Bibee got his first win of the season (1-7) in his 14th start, allowing three hits over eight innings.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|CLE 0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|9
|0
|TEX 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|CLE
|TEX
|4th
|Ramírez homered to right center (389 feet).
|1
|0
|5th
|Rocchio homered to right (387 feet).
|2
|0
|5th
|DeLauter singled to right, Ramírez scored.
|3
|0
|5th
|Manzardo doubled to right, DeLauter scored.
|4
|0
|5th
|Schneemann singled to center, Manzardo scored.
|5
|0
|8th
|Bazzana grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Kwan scored, Rocchio out at second.
|6
|0