08/04/2026 Texas Rangers vs San Francisco Giants

Ezequiel Duran delivers a walk -off double with 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th
Final :Rangers 5, Giants 4
56-58, 29-26 Home
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|SF
|TEX
|1st
|Nimmo doubled to right, Pederson scored, Seager to third.
|0
|1
|1st
|Duran singled to right, Seager scored, Nimmo to third.
|0
|2
|7th
|Basabe homered to left (377 feet), Gilbert scored.
|2
|2
|8th
|Duran doubled to right, Langford scored and Seager scored, Nimmo to third.
|2
|4
|9th
|Eldridge singled to right, Gilbert scored and McCray scored.
|4
|4
|9th
|Duran doubled to right, Burger scored, Seager to third.
|4
|5