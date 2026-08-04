08/04/2026 Texas Rangers vs San Francisco Giants

1st Nimmo doubled to right, Pederson scored, Seager to third. 0 1

1st Duran singled to right, Seager scored, Nimmo to third. 0 2

7th Basabe homered to left (377 feet), Gilbert scored. 2 2

8th Duran doubled to right, Langford scored and Seager scored, Nimmo to third. 2 4

9th Eldridge singled to right, Gilbert scored and McCray scored. 4 4