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08/04/2026 Texas Rangers vs San Francisco Giants

August 4, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Michael Kolch

Ezequiel Duran delivers a walk -off double with 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th

San Francisco Giants
48-66, 22-39 Away
 
Final :Rangers 5, Giants 4
 
TEX

Texas Rangers
56-58, 29-26 Home

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 SF TEX
  1st Nimmo doubled to right, Pederson scored, Seager to third. 0 1
  1st Duran singled to right, Seager scored, Nimmo to third. 0 2
  7th Basabe homered to left (377 feet), Gilbert scored. 2 2
  8th Duran doubled to right, Langford scored and Seager scored, Nimmo to third. 2 4
  9th Eldridge singled to right, Gilbert scored and McCray scored. 4 4
  9th Duran doubled to right, Burger scored, Seager to third. 4 5
 

 

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