Card Comments… Joe Greene

By Gregg Moeller

What is Mean Joe Greene thinking right now?

I just imagine a Topps photographer, kneeling in front of him, looking upward and seeing…this. And quickly taking the picture, in stony, respectful silence.

Man. Greek gods wished they looked this damn majestic. Entire religions have been formed on less.

But, just what is Mean Joe thinking about to bring on such a noble visage?

“I am a god among mere mortals!”

“Bully Joe…Nasty Joe…Snippy Joe…Mean Joe…Yes! Snippy Joe Greene!”

“I am glad I took Merlin Olsen’s advice and got that bouquet of flowers for Pam Grier!”

“Faye Dunaway is a seriously underestimated actress who brings a subtle nuance to each performance.”

“‘And to think…I almost gave all this up for a career in mime…”

“Yep–today’s the day I will get Pam Grier’s phone number, call her and ask if she wants to see Woody Allen movies.”

“Superfly? Screw that. Super Joe!”

“I just hope Nixon took my advice and got rid of that tape recorder in the Oval Office…”

“Fred ‘The Hammer’ Williamson? I’m Joe ‘The Whole Toolbox’ Greene!”

“Dammit, will this photographer leave? This damn jockstrap is seriously chafing the family jewels…it’s like my gonads are in a bear trap!”

One can only imagine…

“Pam Grier-Greene…Pam Grier-Greene…sigh…”