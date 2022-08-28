|1
|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|R. GreeneCF
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|.310
|.380
|V. ReyesRF
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|.318
|.382
|J. BaezSS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|.269
|.367
|Z. ShortSS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.167
|.000
|H. Castro1B
|5
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.286
|.316
|.403
|E. HaaseC
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|.294
|.402
|K. CarpenterDH
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|.310
|.486
|J. Candelario3B
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.202
|.264
|.356
|K. Clemens2B
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.144
|.206
|.278
|A. BaddooLF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|.255
|.217
|TEAM
|39
|9
|13
|9
|4
|8
- Batting
-
2B:
H. Castro (19, Burke); Candelario (14, Leclerc); Reyes (15, Arihara); Carpenter 2 (3, Hernández, Arihara)
-
HR:
Candelario (12, 2nd inning off Arihara 1 on, 0 Out)
-
RBI:
H. Castro 5 (36), Candelario 2 (39), Clemens (12), Carpenter (5)
-
2Out RBI:
Clemens
-
GIDP:
Haase
-
Team RISP:
3-12 (H. Castro 2-2, Candelario 1-2, Clemens 0-2, Báez 0-1, Haase 0-1, Baddoo 0-2, Greene 0-1, Carpenter 0-1)
-
Team LOB:
8
- Fielding
-
E:
H. Castro (10, throw); Candelario (9, fielding); Lange (1, catch)
-
DP:
3 (Báez-Candelario-H. Castro , Clemens-Báez-H. Castro , Short-Clemens-H. Castro)
-
PB:
Haase
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|D. Hutchison (W, 2-7)
|5.1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|88-57
|4.01
|A. Chafin
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13-7
|2.91
|A. Lange
|1.0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|26-17
|3.93
|G. Soto
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|18-9
|3.52
|J. Jimenez (S, 2)
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10-6
|3.22
|TEAM
|9.0
|10
|8
|8
|4
|6
|4
|155-96
- Pitching
-
WP:
Soto; Lange ( 2)
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
Hutchison 13/22; Chafin 2/5; Jiménez 0/2; Soto 3/5; Lange 5/7
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
Hutchison-7-8-25-17; Chafin-1-0-1-5; Jiménez-1-3-1-1; Soto-3-0-2-4; Lange-1-9-3-4
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
Hutchison 8-5; Chafin 3-1; Jiménez 0-1; Soto 1-0; Lange 2-0
-
Game Scores:
D Hutchison 53
|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|M. Semien2B
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|.298
|.410
|C. SeagerSS
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.257
|.334
|.476
|N. Lowe1B
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|.349
|.498
|B. ThompsonPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|.310
|.273
|A. GarciaRF
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.256
|.304
|.453
|K. CalhounLF
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|.265
|.362
|L. TaverasCF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|.342
|.420
|B. MillerDH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|.271
|.321
|M. ViloriaC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|.304
|.298
|a – J. HeimPH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|.319
|.425
|E. Duran3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|.289
|.371
|TEAM
|37
|8
|10
|8
|4
|6
|
a-grounded to shortstop for Viloria in the 9th
- Batting
-
2B:
Semien (20, Soto); Taveras (13, Hutchison)
-
HR:
Calhoun (12, 8th inning off Lange 1 on, 2 Out); Seager 2 (28, 6th inning off Hutchison 0 on, 1 Out, 9th inning off Soto 1 on, 1 Out); Lowe (22, 6th inning off Hutchison 0 on, 1 Out)
-
RBI:
Calhoun 2 (45), Semien (64), Seager 3 (67), García (80), Lowe (65)
-
2Out RBI:
Calhoun 2
-
GIDP:
Calhoun; Lowe; Duran
-
Team RISP:
3-13 (Lowe 0-1, Viloria 0-2, Semien 1-1, Seager 1-1, Calhoun 1-2, Miller 0-2, García 0-2, Duran 0-2)
-
Team LOB:
6
- Baserunning
-
SB:
Thompson (8, 2nd base off Jiménez/Haase)
- Fielding
-
DP:
1 (Seager-Semien-Lowe)
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|K. Arihara (L, 1-2)
|3.1
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|1
|86-55
|5.40
|B. Martin
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4-3
|3.68
|B. Burke
|2.0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|51-29
|1.60
|J. Leclerc
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22-15
|3.44
|M. Moore
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10-7
|1.98
|J. Hernandez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12-8
|1.69
|TEAM
|9.0
|13
|9
|9
|4
|8
|1
|185-117
- Pitching
-
HBP:
Haase (by Arihara)
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
Moore 1/3; Leclerc 2/4; Hernández 2/4; Martin 1/2; Burke 6/10; Arihara 12/21
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
Moore-1-2-2-1; Leclerc-2-3-8-2; Hernández-2-0-2-4; Martin-0-0-1-2; Burke-10-5-8-6; Arihara-11-13-16-15
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
Moore 0-2; Leclerc 0-1; Hernández 3-0; Martin 1-0; Burke 2-2; Arihara 5-2
-
Game Scores:
K Arihara 21
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|DET
|TEX
|
|2nd
|Carpenter doubled to right center, Haase scored.
|1
|0
|
|2nd
|Candelario homered to right (386 feet), Carpenter scored.
|3
|0
|
|3rd
|Clemens walked, Haase scored, Candelario to second, Carpenter to third.
|4
|0
|
|4th
|H. Castro singled to center, Greene scored and Reyes scored.
|6
|0
|
|6th
|H. Castro doubled to deep left, Báez scored, Greene scored and Reyes scored.
|9
|0
|
|6th
|Seager homered to right center (419 feet).
|9
|1
|
|6th
|Lowe homered to center (429 feet).
|9
|2
|
|8th
|García grounded out to second, Semien scored, Seager to third.
|9
|3
|
|8th
|Calhoun homered to center (409 feet), Seager scored.
|9
|5
|
|9th
|Semien doubled to left, Duran scored.
|9
|6
|
|9th
|Seager homered to center (409 feet), Semien scored.
|9
|8