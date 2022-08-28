1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 3 1 2 0 3 0 0 0 9 13 3
0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 3 8 10 0
 
Tigers Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG
R. GreeneCF 4 2 2 0 1 1 .252 .310 .380
V. ReyesRF 5 2 2 0 0 1 .285 .318 .382
J. BaezSS 3 1 1 0 1 1 .225 .269 .367
Z. ShortSS 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .167 .000
H. Castro1B 5 0 2 5 0 2 .286 .316 .403
E. HaaseC 4 2 1 0 0 1 .237 .294 .402
K. CarpenterDH 5 1 3 1 0 0 .243 .310 .486
J. Candelario3B 4 1 2 2 1 0 .202 .264 .356
K. Clemens2B 4 0 0 1 1 1 .144 .206 .278
A. BaddooLF 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186 .255 .217
TEAM 39 9 13 9 4 8      
  • Batting
  • 2B:

    H. Castro (19, Burke); Candelario (14, Leclerc); Reyes (15, Arihara); Carpenter 2 (3, Hernández, Arihara)

  • HR:

    Candelario (12, 2nd inning off Arihara 1 on, 0 Out)

  • RBI:

    H. Castro 5 (36), Candelario 2 (39), Clemens (12), Carpenter (5)

  • 2Out RBI:

    Clemens

  • GIDP:

    Haase

  • Team RISP:

    3-12 (H. Castro 2-2, Candelario 1-2, Clemens 0-2, Báez 0-1, Haase 0-1, Baddoo 0-2, Greene 0-1, Carpenter 0-1)

  • Team LOB:

    8

 
  • Fielding
  • E:

    H. Castro (10, throw); Candelario (9, fielding); Lange (1, catch)

  • DP:

    3 (Báez-Candelario-H. Castro , Clemens-Báez-H. Castro , Short-Clemens-H. Castro)

  • PB:

    Haase

Tigers Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
D. Hutchison (W, 2-7) 5.1 4 2 2 2 3 2 88-57 4.01
A. Chafin 1.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13-7 2.91
A. Lange 1.0 2 3 3 1 2 1 26-17 3.93
G. Soto 0.1 3 3 3 1 0 1 18-9 3.52
J. Jimenez (S, 2) 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 10-6 3.22
TEAM 9.0 10 8 8 4 6 4 155-96  
  • Pitching
  • WP:

    Soto; Lange ( 2)

  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    Hutchison 13/22; Chafin 2/5; Jiménez 0/2; Soto 3/5; Lange 5/7

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    Hutchison-7-8-25-17; Chafin-1-0-1-5; Jiménez-1-3-1-1; Soto-3-0-2-4; Lange-1-9-3-4

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    Hutchison 8-5; Chafin 3-1; Jiménez 0-1; Soto 1-0; Lange 2-0

  • Game Scores:

    D Hutchison 53

Rangers Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG
M. Semien2B 5 2 2 1 0 0 .238 .298 .410
C. SeagerSS 4 3 2 3 1 0 .257 .334 .476
N. Lowe1B 5 1 2 1 0 1 .300 .349 .498
B. ThompsonPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 .310 .273
A. GarciaRF 3 0 0 1 2 1 .256 .304 .453
K. CalhounLF 5 1 1 2 0 1 .208 .265 .362
L. TaverasCF 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297 .342 .420
B. MillerDH 4 0 1 0 0 2 .213 .271 .321
M. ViloriaC 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175 .304 .298
a – J. HeimPH 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 .319 .425
E. Duran3B 3 1 0 0 1 0 .242 .289 .371
TEAM 37 8 10 8 4 6      
a-grounded to shortstop for Viloria in the 9th
  • Batting
  • 2B:

    Semien (20, Soto); Taveras (13, Hutchison)

  • HR:

    Calhoun (12, 8th inning off Lange 1 on, 2 Out); Seager 2 (28, 6th inning off Hutchison 0 on, 1 Out, 9th inning off Soto 1 on, 1 Out); Lowe (22, 6th inning off Hutchison 0 on, 1 Out)

  • RBI:

    Calhoun 2 (45), Semien (64), Seager 3 (67), García (80), Lowe (65)

  • 2Out RBI:

    Calhoun 2

  • GIDP:

    Calhoun; Lowe; Duran

  • Team RISP:

    3-13 (Lowe 0-1, Viloria 0-2, Semien 1-1, Seager 1-1, Calhoun 1-2, Miller 0-2, García 0-2, Duran 0-2)

  • Team LOB:

    6

  • Baserunning
  • SB:

    Thompson (8, 2nd base off Jiménez/Haase)

  • Fielding
  • DP:

    1 (Seager-Semien-Lowe)

Rangers Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
K. Arihara (L, 1-2) 3.1 8 6 6 2 3 1 86-55 5.40
B. Martin 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 4-3 3.68
B. Burke 2.0 2 3 3 2 2 0 51-29 1.60
J. Leclerc 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 22-15 3.44
M. Moore 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 10-7 1.98
J. Hernandez 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 12-8 1.69
TEAM 9.0 13 9 9 4 8 1 185-117  
  • Pitching
  • HBP:

    Haase (by Arihara)

  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    Moore 1/3; Leclerc 2/4; Hernández 2/4; Martin 1/2; Burke 6/10; Arihara 12/21

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    Moore-1-2-2-1; Leclerc-2-3-8-2; Hernández-2-0-2-4; Martin-0-0-1-2; Burke-10-5-8-6; Arihara-11-13-16-15

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    Moore 0-2; Leclerc 0-1; Hernández 3-0; Martin 1-0; Burke 2-2; Arihara 5-2

  • Game Scores:

    K Arihara 21

Scoring Summary

Inning DET TEX  
  2nd Carpenter doubled to right center, Haase scored. 1 0  
  2nd Candelario homered to right (386 feet), Carpenter scored. 3 0  
  3rd Clemens walked, Haase scored, Candelario to second, Carpenter to third. 4 0  
  4th H. Castro singled to center, Greene scored and Reyes scored. 6 0  
  6th H. Castro doubled to deep left, Báez scored, Greene scored and Reyes scored. 9 0  
  6th Seager homered to right center (419 feet). 9 1  
  6th Lowe homered to center (429 feet). 9 2  
  8th García grounded out to second, Semien scored, Seager to third. 9 3  
  8th Calhoun homered to center (409 feet), Seager scored. 9 5  
  9th Semien doubled to left, Duran scored. 9 6  
  9th Seager homered to center (409 feet), Semien scored. 9 8