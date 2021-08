Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Yohel Pozo hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning of his major league debut, fellow rookie DJ Peters had a two-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6 Friday night.

Pozo opened the 2021 season with the Round Rock Express of the Triple-A West, hitting .337/.350/.608/.958 with 19 home runs and 63 RBI over 66 games. On August 13, 2021, Texas selected his contract and promoted him to the active roster.