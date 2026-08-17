Paige Bueckers leads the Wings over Tempo 94-88

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
TOR
|17
|20
|21
|30
|88
|
DAL
|27
|18
|25
|24
|94
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|32-76
|31-70
|Field Goal %
|42
|44
|3PT
|8-30
|9-26
|Three Point %
|27
|35
|FT
|16-18
|23-26
|Free Throw %
|89
|88
|Rebounds
|37
|30
|Offensive Rebounds
|14
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|23
|Assists
|19
|24
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Total Turnovers
|16
|9
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fast Break Points
|8
|14
|Points in Paint
|42
|36
|Fouls
|23
|21
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|2
|18
|Percent Led
|4
|94