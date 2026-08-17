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Paige Bueckers leads the Wings over Tempo 94-88

August 13, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
TOR
 17 20 21 30 88
DAL
 27 18 25 24 94
 
Team Statistics
FG 32-76 31-70
Field Goal % 42 44
3PT 8-30 9-26
Three Point % 27 35
FT 16-18 23-26
Free Throw % 89 88
Rebounds 37 30
Offensive Rebounds 14 7
Defensive Rebounds 23 23
Assists 19 24
Steals 6 9
Blocks 4 5
Total Turnovers 16 9
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 11 9
Fast Break Points 8 14
Points in Paint 42 36
Fouls 23 21
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 2 18
Percent Led 4 94

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