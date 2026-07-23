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Rangers shutout White Sox 10-0

July 22, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CWS  0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
TEX   2 0 1 2 4 1 0 0 10 18 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 CHW TEX
  1st Nimmo homered to left (351 feet), Langford scored. 0 2
  3rd Burger doubled to left, Jung scored, Nimmo to third. 0 3
  4th Osuna singled to left, Díaz scored. 0 4
  4th Lopez singled to center, Osuna scored, Foscue to second. 0 5
  5th Osuna singled to right, Duran scored and Cauley scored. 0 7
  5th Langford homered to left (397 feet), Osuna scored. 0 9
  6th Duran singled to left, Nimmo scored. 0 10

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