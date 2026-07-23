Rangers shutout White Sox 10-0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|CWS 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|TEX 2
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|–
|10
|18
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|CHW
|TEX
|1st
|Nimmo homered to left (351 feet), Langford scored.
|0
|2
|3rd
|Burger doubled to left, Jung scored, Nimmo to third.
|0
|3
|4th
|Osuna singled to left, Díaz scored.
|0
|4
|4th
|Lopez singled to center, Osuna scored, Foscue to second.
|0
|5
|5th
|Osuna singled to right, Duran scored and Cauley scored.
|0
|7
|5th
|Langford homered to left (397 feet), Osuna scored.
|0
|9
|6th
|Duran singled to left, Nimmo scored.
|0
|10