West Virginia Mountaineers vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

West Virginia Mountaineers vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – October 23 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-3)

TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2)



The Big 12 conference has been limping through the season. Marquee teams have been thrashed by teams from other conferences and when it comes to conference play, it’s becoming hard to watch. TCU has been a good team for years under Gary Patterson, but has struggled to beat winnable games against mediocre teams. West Virginia isn’t a huge threat anymore, but a win on the road for the Mountaineers this week would help turn thing around for the visiting team. Let’s take a look at this week’s Big 12 conference show down.



TCU vs The World

TCU has to change their game plan starting this week! They have a chance to distance themselves from the Big 12 cellar. They are currently in 7th place and a win at home could give this team a boost. Winning six games makes you bowl eligible and now is the time to get it in gear and make a run.



West Virginia Mountaineers

Everyone knew that the Mountaineers were pretty much rebuilding this season. WVU is currently in 9th place in conference and is poised to play spoiler this year. QB Jarret Doege is a senior and will be leaving the team after the season. I will be surprised if he stays another year. He’s from Lubbock, Texas and would love to beat TCU this weekend. The Mountaineers have a decent team that simply hasn’t meshed this year. The key to a WVU victory will be on the defensive side of they ball if they can stop TCU’s offense and create turnovers.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU should have no problem scoring this weekend They average 37 points per game on offense, but the defense gives up 32 points to the opposition. TCU’s defense is struggling. In their last three games they lost, the Frogs have given up an average of 47 points per game. This week the defense has to step up or get blasted by another conference foe. Look for the kicking game (special teams) to play a huge part of the Frogs game plan.



Prediction

ESPN has TCU with a 70% chance of winning at home. I’m also taking TCU by 16! Take the over in this one as well. Remember the over/under is 56.5!



Final Score

TCU – 41

WVU – 27