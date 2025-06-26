Texas Rangers: Baseball’s Most Boring Disgrace

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers are rapidly running out of time in their most important season ever. The trade deadline looms near and threatens to gut the roster. The offense has yet to show up. The games are hilariously lifeless. The pitching has been great but is starting to break down.

Study lefty Cody Bradford is having season ending elbow surgery. The brutal news comes around the time he was supposed to return. Jon Gray is a month away or so. Eovaldi might be back Friday. The bullpen is managed perfectly, but not very deep. Jacob Latz took a no hitter through six innings on Tuesday against Balitmore and it was somehow boring. The Rangers needed extra frames to win that one.

The Rangers still rank bottom five in nearly offense category. They are the least exciting and easiest team to snowball on. They check out after falling behind. The solid at bats of 2023 are ancient history.

This team was showing signs of life going into a series against the awful Royals. The Rangers lost every game against the lifeless Kansas City squad.

The second worst team in baseball prevented a Rangers series sweep by taking the final game. The Pittsburgh Piates laid waste to the listless Rangers. The Pirates are a notoriously inept joke team. The Rangers make even the most clueless teams look good.

The Rangers then got shutout AGAIN by a putrid Baltimore squad. The Rangers have been shutout a staggeringly high amount of times this year.

The games behind column does not matter. The Rangers are terminally broken.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

6/25 – @Orioles – 5:35 p.m.

6/27 – vs Mariners – 7:05 p.m.

6/28 – vs Mariners – 3:05 p.m.

6/29 – vs Mariners – 1:35 p.m.