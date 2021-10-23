Liberty Flames vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Liberty Flames vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – October 23 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

Liberty Flames (5-2)

North Texas Mean Green (1-5)



Sports writers write offer their opinions in the hopes that their readers understand what they see. At the beginning of the season, I was riding high on North Texas because it was a new season and everything that went on last season was over. Well ladies and gentlemen, the defense is struggling this year like last year. Let’s take a look at North Texas versus Liberty at home this week.



Defense Matters

Last season North Texas defense gave up 36 plus points a game. This season the Mean Green defense is giving up 35. Stopping the run will be key this week for the team. Liberty is averaging 203 yards on the ground, while the UNT defense is giving up 215 yards. Something has got to give on that side of the ball. If not, it’ll get real ugly, real fast for the Mean Green.



Liberty Flames

Liberty is an independent just like #13 Notre Dame and BYU. They aren’t tied down to a conference and can play whoever agrees to schedule them. The Flames are lead by dual threat quarterback Malik Willis who has passed for 1462 yards with 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Willis leads Liberty in rushing as well with 655 yards on 105 carries and has scored 9 touchdowns on the ground. Wide out Damario Douglas is the team’s leading receiver with 33 receptions for 526 and 4 touchdowns. Liberty’s offense can put up points in bunches. They are a very talented team.



North Texas Mean Green

This season has been a shocker for me and the die hard fans of the Mean Green. North Texas is on a five game skid and it seems to be getting worse. North Texas has the offense to keep up with any team in the country, but the defense is giving up way too many points and yards. For the rest of the season, this defense has to prove they can play to the school, coaching staff, fans and most importantly … THEMSELVES! They are the key for a victory. If the defense comes out playing physical and stingy, they can beat Liberty… but I honestly don’t see that happening this week.



Prediction

ESPN has Liberty with a 83.9% chance of winning on the road this week. I’ll be the first to say that UNT will have their hands full with Liberty Saturday. I’m taking Liberty by 14!



Final Score

Liberty – 35

UNT – 21