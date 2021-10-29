TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats

Saturday – October 30 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Bill Snyder Family Stadium – Manhattan, KS



Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 1-3)

Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 1-3)



This Big 12 match up is very important for both teams. Last year at this time, both of these schools were near the top of the Big 12. This year has been very disappointing for both ball clubs. TCU is number 9 in the conference while Kansas State is in 8th place Let’s take a look at this week’s TCU vs K-State match up in Manhattan, Kansas.



What’s going on?

TCU needs three more wins to become bowl eligible for post season play. All they need is to win six games and pray for a the selection committee to give them a shot. Amazingly Kansas State is in the exact same boat. Win six games to become bowl eligible!



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU is on the road and in need of a quality win over a team in conference. K-State is a good team, but the Horned Frogs can get a win on the road if they do two things: First, they need to play some solid defense. The defensive coordinator has to unleash the “frogs of war” and create turnovers. The defense gives up an average of 31 points per game and that’s not good, especially on the road. Finally, TCU has to score points in the red zone. Play calling and execution will be key. The offense averages 34 points per game, but the defense can’t stop anyone at this point.



Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State has a pair of wins and three losses in their last five games. They have quality wins over Texas Tech and Nevada in that period. #22 Iowa State, #4 Oklahoma and #15 Oklahoma State blasted the Wildcat defense. The K-State defense is giving up an average of 116 rushing yards and 233 passing yards a game. Defense will be key for them as well. Players to watch for the Wildcats are QB Skylar Thompson, RB Deuce Vaughn and WR Phillip Brooks. These guys are the heart and soul of the Wildcat offense. They will be the x factors for this week at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Wildcats with a 52.9% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 58.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking TCU by 4. I know what you’re thinking, “Dude you are crazy!” Trust me TCU will pull it off this week.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 34

Wildcats – 30