Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans

Sunday – October 24 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN



Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (3-3, 2-1 Away)

Tennessee Titans (4-2, 2-1 Home)



What a difference a season makes. Kansas City has owned the league since Patrick Mahomes took the reigns as quarterback in Kansas City. His dynamic plays and passing took the league by storm. The Tennessee Titans has made their run in the last two years with a very physical runner in Derrick Henry. This game could be the turning point for both teams. The winner will take their step from mediocre to getting one step closer to a playoff berth.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The Ravens are playing the Bengals on another channel. Both of those teams are playing lights out football. It’s sad that they are playing at the same time! That sucks!



Kansas City Chiefs

In their last 5 games The Chiefs are 2 and 3. They have wins over Washington and Philadelphia. Perhaps you could say the Chiefs own the NFC East. The losses were to Buffalo, LA Chargers and Baltimore. The difference between their wins and losses falls on the shoulders of Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The teams they lost to played in a traditional defensive set (4-3). It’s up to Mahomes to make the right reads. The key for Kansas City in this game will be using TE Travis Kelce more in the passing game. He will be the x factor for a win on the road this week. Running back Cedric Edwards-Helaire is on the injured list and the Chiefs will use a running back by committee for this game.



Tennessee Titans

Running back Derrick Henry will get his touches in this one. The Titans run game will be on full display this week. The Chiefs defense gives up an average of 164 rushing yards a game. Don’t get me wrong, running the ball keeps the Chiefs offense on the side line watching the game instead of scoring points. The Titans will look to get the ball in the hands of wide out Julio Jones. Jones hasn’t scored a touchdown this year, he’s listed as questionable for this game, but he’ll play today. Jones is a big part of the Titans offense. Look for Tennessee to spread the ball around to their weapons this week, but remember the run game is first.



Prediction

ESPN has the Kansas City Chiefs with a 59.1% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 57.5, so take the under. I see the Chiefs winning by 12! This game is huge for both teams this week.



Final Score

Chiefs – 32

Titans – 20