Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – December 26 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Washington Football Team (6-8, 3-4 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (10-4, 4-2 Home)



Dallas is sitting in a very good place right now. They are in 2nd place in the NFC right behind Green Bay. Dallas has a chance to clinch the NFC East division with a win at home against a hungry Washington Football team. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC East match up and rivalry game at home.



Not enough room at the top!

The NFC has four teams that sit at the top of the conference: Dallas, Tampa Bay, Arizona and Green Bay. This week the winners will separate themselves heading into the playoffs. The team with the best record at the end of the season will have a first-round bye.



Washington Football Team

Last week, Washington lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and out went the dream of winning the division and dousing any playoff hopes this year. Washington should have starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke back from COVID-19 protocol by Thursday, two days after Garrett Gilbert started the Philly game with Heinicke and back up Kyle Allen sidelined by the virus. Garrett played pretty well with having only a few days to learn the play book but fell short of getting a win. The Washington Football will come into Dallas playing spoilers for the division. The x-factor will be the defense for Washington. Dallas has way too many weapons to key on one particular player.



Dallas Cowboys

“Quarterback Dak Prescott is finding his way”, team owner Jerry Jones shared Wednesday afternoon. “Dak, played a decent game, but it wasn’t the Dak we all know and love. He will have his breakout game soon”, Skip Bayless shared on his sports talk show. Listen guys, Dak is fine and when the receivers start catching the ball everything will be just fine. Dak is the key for the Cowboys this week. He needs to run the ball when the pocket collapses. Dak has 3598 passing yards while Zeke has 862 yards on a slumping offense. Wake up Cowboy fans! Dallas will be okay and they will prove all of the critics wrong on Sunday night!



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 75.1% chance of winning at home and clinching the division. It won’t be easy win because Washington is a physical team on defense. Let’s be real, without Chase Young bolstering the defensive line, Washington won’t have the bodies to do the job and keep the Cowboys in check. Dallas is way too strong on both sides of the ball. I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Dallas – 30

Washington – 17