Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Kansas City Offense vs Pittsburgh Defense

Kaufman, Texas is a small growing city 24 miles outside of Dallas on the brink of the East Texas corridor connected by Interstate 175 East. A small church near downtown Kaufman is getting ready for service. It’s game day and First Lady Rosalyn Weaver and her sister Nedra are dressed in Steelers apparel getting ready for church. When I tell you they are Steelers fans that’s an understatement. The main topic is the Steelers defense and what they need to do in order to get a win. The Steelers defense is ranked 4th in every defensive category this season including 3rd in take aways. The Chiefs offense is ranked 6th overall and is averaging 28 points per game and has averaged 5.1 points in wins this season. This game will come down to the Chiefs offense versus the Steelers defense.



Injury Report

Both teams have 3 to 4 players listed as questionable or on the IR,-R. Chiefs: DT Chris Jones, S Chamari Conner and DT DJ Humphries listed as questionable with a return at game time 12/25. IR-R: LB Jack Cochrane and TE Peyton Hendershot. Steelers: WR George Pickens, QB Justin Fields, WR Ben Skowronek and CB Joey Porter Jr listed as questionable with DE DeMarvin Leal on the IR.



Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Wednesday – December 25 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: Netflix

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA



Kansas City Chiefs (14-1, 6-1 Away)

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his high ankle sprain will be the focus of this game. He twisted his ankle during the Cleveland contest and didn’t return after the injury. Last week he played against the Texans at home and got a tough win. This week the Steelers defense will key on that injury and create pressure on the Chiefs offensive line. Kansas City will look to establish the run to open up passing lanes for Mahomes and the offense. The offensive line will be the x-factor for a Chiefs win on the road this week. Players to watch: RB Kareem Hunt, TE Travis Kelce, LB Nick Bolton and S Jaden Hicks.



Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5, 5-1 Home)

The Steelers are 2 and 3 in their last 5 games with losses to Cleveland, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Right now, they are tied at the top of the AFC North with Baltimore. A win at home this week and a Baltimore loss with give them sole control of the division. The Steelers control their own destiny. Look for running back Najee Harris to get at least 20 touches to control the defensive front of the Chiefs. He will be the x-factor for the Steelers this week. Players to watch: QB Russell Wilson, LB Patrick Queen, CB Donte Jackson and TE Pat Freiemuth.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 55.4% chance of winning on the road. The Steelers defense plays tough at home. This game will be closer than anyone is predicting. A win will be a huge blessing for Steelers fans and an awesome Christmas gift for First Lady Rosalyn Weaver and her sister Nedra. I’m taking the Steelers in an upset by 3.



Final Score

Steelers – 24

Chiefs – 21