Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Game Preview

By: Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans

Sunday – December 26 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, 4-2 Away)

Houston Texans (3-11, 1-6 Home)

On Wednesday the Houston Texans added three more players to the reserve COVID-19 list including wide receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive linebacker Eric Wilson and their kicker, Ka’imi Fairbairn. How much worse can this get for the Texans?

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is entering today’s game against the Houston Texans just one touchdown shy from the setting the Chargers franchise single season passing touchdown record. Currently he has 32 touchdown passes. Remember this is the same franchise that Hall of Fame QB Dan Fouts and Phillip Rivers played for. On a side note, I once went to school with Dan Fouts’ niece in 7th grade. Not that anyone cares… Herbert, along with five other Charger players were named to the AFC team for the Pro Bowl. He’s thrown for 4,058 yards, with only 12 interceptions with a passer rating of 99.1 and completed just over 66 percent of his throws. This guy is something special.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are coming off of their third win of the season but it was its second against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’re averaging 14.8 points per game and dead last in the NFL in yardage per play with just 4.5. As mentioned before the Texans are coming into today’s game without their best offensive player, Brandin Cooks. He’s accounted for 119 targets and 80 catches this season. Also added to that list is kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn who is currently 14 of 17 on field goal attempts this season including 7 for 7 from within 40+ yards with his past three attempts from over 50 yards or more. QB Davis Mills threw for over 200 yards last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars completing 19 out of 30 passes with two touchdowns and only one interception. Let’s hope Mills can find another target with Cooks being out. Which receiver will step up?

Prediction

With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting the world today, it’s almost uncertain if the league will actually be able to complete the season. So far a few games have been rescheduled or shuffled around. Even with all the COVID uncertainty surrounding both teams, that hardly seems like enough for the Houston Texans to pull off a shocker and win today. It’s just too difficult to envision this game being that close. I’m sorry Houston.

Final Score

Los Angeles Chargers – 35

Houston Texans – 10