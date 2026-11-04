2026 NFL Game Previews: Week 9

What’s New?

I’m a huge football fanatic! I watch the game within the game. I understand positions and schemes. Most fans watch the games and wait for the final score and then talk about what they see. I’m no expert but I do get the gist of personnel, scheme and plays. It’s hard to put a finger on what’s going on the NFL. The most touted teams are losing and the mediocre teams look as if they are gearing up for the playoffs already. Here’s the thing, Jacksonville is 5-2, Chicago is 6-2 and Minnesota is tied with Buffalo at 6-1. This will be a wild week in the NFL. I can’t wait for NFL football.

Thursday Night Football

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2, 1-1 Away) vs Baltimore Ravens (4-4, 1-2 Home)

Thursday – November 5 – 7:15 p.m.

Prime Video

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Ravens were picked to be one of the best teams in the AFC and possibly make it to the Super Bowl this year. The Ravens lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley for the rest of the season. The Ravens will start Joe Fagnano or acquire a qb via trade. Either way, their best bet is establishing the run in this one. King Henry… time to do your thing! The Jaguars beat Indianapolis last week and will be looking to extend their winning streak on the road. ESPN has the Jaguars with 81% chance of winning on the road Thursday night. I’m taking the Jags by 10 plus!

Final Score

Jaguars – 31

Ravens – 17

Sunday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5, 2-1 Away) vs Chicago Bears (6-2, 3-1 Home)

Sunday – November 8 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Both teams are on a winning streak. The Buccaneers are on a 2-game winning streak with wins over Carolina and Atlanta. They beat the Falcons without one single pass being recorded. The Bears are on a 3-game winning streak with the return of starting quarterback Caleb Williams under center. This game will come down to how well the Bears defense stop the rushing attacks from the Bucs and vice-versa. ESPN has the Bears with a 62.9% chance of winning at home. Anything can happen on Sunday night football. I’m taking the Buccaneers with the 6-point upset!

Final Score

Buccaneers – 24

Bears – 18