TCU drops Lindenwood 98-59

Team Statistics FG 24-60 30-64 Field Goal % 40 47 3PT 5-21 10-19 Three Point % 24 53 FT 6-21 28-38 Free Throw % 29 74 Rebounds 37 46 Offensive Rebounds 16 18 Defensive Rebounds 21 28 Assists 10 19 Steals 6 15 Blocks 7 3 Total Turnovers 20 13 Points Off Turnovers 8 28 Fast Break Points 13 16 Points in Paint 34 40 Fouls 23 22 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 2 45 Percent Led 2 97

NOTES

– It was TCU’s first meeting with Lindenwood.

– Jamie Dixon improved to 200-138 as a head coach at TCU. He is five away from tying Buster Brannon’s school record of 205.

– It was the third time in the last four years under Dixon that TCU scored 85 points or more in a season opener.

– TCU scored 43 bench points in tonight’s matchup. The last time the Frogs tallied that many points off the bench was Dec. 8, 2024 against Vanderbilt.

– TCU outrebounded Lindenwood, 46-37, and improved to 160-47 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.

– TCU improved to 78-8 against nonconference opponents in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.

– TCU improved to 54-9 in November and 101-21 in November and December games combined under Dixon.

– TCU went 28-of-38 from the free throw line. It tied for the fifth-most free throws made and attempted by a TCU team under Dixon.

– The Frogs had 15 steals, the most since recording 16 steals at Kansas on Jan. 6, 2024. It also ties for the fourth most by a team under Dixon.

– A total of 45 fouls were called, 22 on TCU and 23 on Lindenwood.

– Micah Robinson tied a team high with 19 points and was one away from his career high. It was his 26th game in double-digit scoring.

– Micah Robinson went 7-of-10 from the free throw line. It was a career high in free throw attempts and tied his career high for free throws made.

– Brock Harding’s 17 points were the second-most he has scored at TCU.

– Harding was 2-of-3 from 3-point range. It was his third-straight game with two made 3-pointers, going back to last season.

– Harding led TCU in assists with five assists. It was the 45th time in his career he recorded five or more assists in a game.

– DJ Thomas tied for the game-high with 19 points.

– Thomas’ 7-of-7 effort from the free throw line was a career-high in makes and attempts.

– Thomas had a career-high five steals.

– Thomas and Trent Lincoln’s first TCU points came off a 3-pointer.

– Xavier Edmonds picked up his fourth foul with 19:18 to go in the second half. He later fouled out after scoring nine points in 11 minutes.

– In his collegiate debut, Ricards Aizpurs scored seven points in 14 minutes.

– TCU was without Sam Fleming and Gavin Sykes due to injury