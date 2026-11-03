TCU drops Lindenwood 98-59

|Final
|1
|2
|T
|
LIN
|37
|22
|59
|
TCU
|57
|41
|98
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|24-60
|30-64
|Field Goal %
|40
|47
|3PT
|5-21
|10-19
|Three Point %
|24
|53
|FT
|6-21
|28-38
|Free Throw %
|29
|74
|Rebounds
|37
|46
|Offensive Rebounds
|16
|18
|Defensive Rebounds
|21
|28
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|6
|15
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Total Turnovers
|20
|13
|Points Off Turnovers
|8
|28
|Fast Break Points
|13
|16
|Points in Paint
|34
|40
|Fouls
|23
|22
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|2
|45
|Percent Led
|2
|97
NOTES
– It was TCU’s first meeting with Lindenwood.
– Jamie Dixon improved to 200-138 as a head coach at TCU. He is five away from tying Buster Brannon’s school record of 205.
– It was the third time in the last four years under Dixon that TCU scored 85 points or more in a season opener.
– TCU scored 43 bench points in tonight’s matchup. The last time the Frogs tallied that many points off the bench was Dec. 8, 2024 against Vanderbilt.
– TCU outrebounded Lindenwood, 46-37, and improved to 160-47 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.
– TCU improved to 78-8 against nonconference opponents in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.
– TCU improved to 54-9 in November and 101-21 in November and December games combined under Dixon.
– TCU went 28-of-38 from the free throw line. It tied for the fifth-most free throws made and attempted by a TCU team under Dixon.
– The Frogs had 15 steals, the most since recording 16 steals at Kansas on Jan. 6, 2024. It also ties for the fourth most by a team under Dixon.
– A total of 45 fouls were called, 22 on TCU and 23 on Lindenwood.
– Micah Robinson tied a team high with 19 points and was one away from his career high. It was his 26th game in double-digit scoring.
– Micah Robinson went 7-of-10 from the free throw line. It was a career high in free throw attempts and tied his career high for free throws made.
– Brock Harding’s 17 points were the second-most he has scored at TCU.
– Harding was 2-of-3 from 3-point range. It was his third-straight game with two made 3-pointers, going back to last season.
– Harding led TCU in assists with five assists. It was the 45th time in his career he recorded five or more assists in a game.
– DJ Thomas tied for the game-high with 19 points.
– Thomas’ 7-of-7 effort from the free throw line was a career-high in makes and attempts.
– Thomas had a career-high five steals.
– Thomas and Trent Lincoln’s first TCU points came off a 3-pointer.
– Xavier Edmonds picked up his fourth foul with 19:18 to go in the second half. He later fouled out after scoring nine points in 11 minutes.
– In his collegiate debut, Ricards Aizpurs scored seven points in 14 minutes.
– TCU was without Sam Fleming and Gavin Sykes due to injury