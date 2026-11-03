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TCU drops Lindenwood 98-59

November 3, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 T
LIN
 37 22 59
TCU
 57 41 98
 
Team Statistics
FG 24-60 30-64
Field Goal % 40 47
3PT 5-21 10-19
Three Point % 24 53
FT 6-21 28-38
Free Throw % 29 74
Rebounds 37 46
Offensive Rebounds 16 18
Defensive Rebounds 21 28
Assists 10 19
Steals 6 15
Blocks 7 3
Total Turnovers 20 13
Points Off Turnovers 8 28
Fast Break Points 13 16
Points in Paint 34 40
Fouls 23 22
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 2 45
Percent Led 2 97

NOTES
– It was TCU’s first meeting with Lindenwood.
Jamie Dixon improved to 200-138 as a head coach at TCU. He is five away from tying Buster Brannon’s school record of 205.
– It was the third time in the last four years under Dixon that TCU scored 85 points or more in a season opener. 
– TCU scored 43 bench points in tonight’s matchup. The last time the Frogs tallied that many points off the bench was Dec. 8, 2024 against Vanderbilt. 
– TCU outrebounded Lindenwood, 46-37, and improved to 160-47 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent. 
– TCU improved to 78-8 against nonconference opponents in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.
– TCU improved to 54-9 in November and 101-21 in November and December games combined under Dixon. 
– TCU went 28-of-38 from the free throw line. It tied for the fifth-most free throws made and attempted by a TCU team under Dixon. 
– The Frogs had 15 steals, the most since recording 16 steals at Kansas on Jan. 6, 2024. It also ties for the fourth most by a team under Dixon. 
– A total of 45 fouls were called, 22 on TCU and 23 on Lindenwood.
Micah Robinson tied a team high with 19 points and was one away from his career high. It was his 26th game in double-digit scoring. 
Micah Robinson went 7-of-10 from the free throw line. It was a career high in free throw attempts and tied his career high for free throws made. 
Brock Harding’s 17 points were the second-most he has scored at TCU. 
– Harding was 2-of-3 from 3-point range. It was his third-straight game with two made 3-pointers, going back to last season.
– Harding led TCU in assists with five assists. It was the 45th time in his career he recorded five or more assists in a game. 
DJ Thomas tied for the game-high with 19 points.
– Thomas’ 7-of-7 effort from the free throw line was a career-high in makes and attempts. 
– Thomas had a career-high five steals. 
– Thomas and Trent Lincoln’s first TCU points came off a 3-pointer. 
Xavier Edmonds picked up his fourth foul with 19:18 to go in the second half. He later fouled out after scoring nine points in 11 minutes. 
– In his collegiate debut, Ricards Aizpurs scored seven points in 14 minutes.
– TCU was without Sam Fleming and Gavin Sykes due to injury

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