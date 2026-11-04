15 TCU defense controls Oral Roberts 99-43

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
ORU
|9
|10
|6
|18
|43
|
TCU
|27
|19
|31
|22
|99
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|16-57
|35-66
|Field Goal %
|28
|53
|3PT
|6-25
|10-28
|Three Point %
|24
|36
|FT
|5-11
|19-23
|Free Throw %
|45
|83
|Rebounds
|19
|53
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|20
|Defensive Rebounds
|12
|33
|Assists
|11
|26
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Total Turnovers
|16
|12
|Points Off Turnovers
|9
|20
|Fast Break Points
|6
|3
|Points in Paint
|18
|48
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|56
|Percent Led
|0
|97
Team Notes
- TCU won its 14th straight season-opener.
- TCU improved to 35-16 all-time in season-opening games.
- The Horned Frogs claimed their 37th straight home nonconference victory dating back to December of 2022.
- TCU boosted its nonconference record under Mark Campbell to 38-2.
- TCU’s 45-game home winning streak is now tied for the 25th longest in Division I women’s basketball history.
- The Horned Frogs’ 99 points scored were the fourth-most in a season-opener vs. any opponent in program history.
- The 56-point margin of victory was the third-largest of the Campbell era.
- TCU won by at least 40 points at home for the 16th time since 2023-24.
- TCU knocked down at least 10 threes for the 46th time under Campbell.
- Fourteen of the 39 all-time 90-point games in program history now belong to Campbell’s teams.
- The Horned Frogs have now benefitted from four double-digit scorers in 39 games over the last three-plus seasons. TCU moved to 31-1 when at least four players tally 10-plus points since 2024.
- TCU finished with at least 20 assists for the 39th time under Campbell.
- TCU is 43-0 under Campbell when scoring at least 80 points.
- Oral Roberts’ 19 first half points signified the 25th time a Campbell-led defense has prevented the opposing team from scoring 20 points in a half.
- The Horned Frogs extended their advantage in the all-time series vs. Oral Roberts to 8-4.