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#15 TCU defense controls Oral Roberts 99-43

November 4, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
ORU
 9 10 6 18 43
TCU
 27 19 31 22 99
 
Team Statistics
FG 16-57 35-66
Field Goal % 28 53
3PT 6-25 10-28
Three Point % 24 36
FT 5-11 19-23
Free Throw % 45 83
Rebounds 19 53
Offensive Rebounds 7 20
Defensive Rebounds 12 33
Assists 11 26
Steals 7 7
Blocks 1 6
Total Turnovers 16 12
Points Off Turnovers 9 20
Fast Break Points 6 3
Points in Paint 18 48
Fouls 21 17
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 56
Percent Led 0 97

Team Notes

  • TCU won its 14th straight season-opener.
  • TCU improved to 35-16 all-time in season-opening games.
  • The Horned Frogs claimed their 37th straight home nonconference victory dating back to December of 2022.
  • TCU boosted its nonconference record under Mark Campbell to 38-2.
  • TCU’s 45-game home winning streak is now tied for the 25th longest in Division I women’s basketball history.
  • The Horned Frogs’ 99 points scored were the fourth-most in a season-opener vs. any opponent in program history.
  • The 56-point margin of victory was the third-largest of the Campbell era.
  • TCU won by at least 40 points at home for the 16th time since 2023-24.
  • TCU knocked down at least 10 threes for the 46th time under Campbell.
  • Fourteen of the 39 all-time 90-point games in program history now belong to Campbell’s teams.
  • The Horned Frogs have now benefitted from four double-digit scorers in 39 games over the last three-plus seasons. TCU moved to 31-1 when at least four players tally 10-plus points since 2024.
  • TCU finished with at least 20 assists for the 39th time under Campbell.
  • TCU is 43-0 under Campbell when scoring at least 80 points.
  • Oral Roberts’ 19 first half points signified the 25th time a Campbell-led defense has prevented the opposing team from scoring 20 points in a half.
  • The Horned Frogs extended their advantage in the all-time series vs. Oral Roberts to 8-4. 

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