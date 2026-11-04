11/02/2026 SMU vs Southern November 2, 2026 Current Issue, Featured, NCAA Basketball, SMU Basketball, SMU Basketball [Show picture list] Photos by Michael Kolch New Team, 1st Game,1st Win Southern Jaguars 0-1, 0-1 Away Final: 1 2 T SOU 38 34 72 SMU 40 45 85 SMU Mustangs 1-0, 1-0 Home GAME LEADERS SOUSMU Points R. King#23 5/7 FG, 2/3 FT 12 Points J. Szumert 5/6 FG, 13/14 FT 24 Rebounds R. King#23 3 DREB, 3 OREB 6 Rebounds J. Toombs#1 6 DREB, 2 OREB 8 Assists D. Dormu#3 5 TO, 27 MIN 7 Assists ACCcollege basketballSMUSMU BasketballSMU Sports