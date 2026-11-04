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11/02/2026 SMU vs Southern

November 2, 2026 Current Issue, Featured, NCAA Basketball, SMU Basketball, SMU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Michael Kolch 

New Team, 1st Game,1st Win

SOU

Southern Jaguars
0-1, 0-1 Away
 
Final:
  1 2 T
SOU
 38 34 72
SMU
 40 45 85
SMU

SMU Mustangs
1-0, 1-0 Home

GAME LEADERS

SOUSMU
Points
R'Chaun King
R. King#23
5/7 FG, 2/3 FT
12
Jakub Szumert
J. Szumert
5/6 FG, 13/14 FT
24
Rebounds
R'Chaun King
R. King#23
3 DREB, 3 OREB
6
Jaden Toombs
J. Toombs#1
6 DREB, 2 OREB
8
Assists
Daniel Dormu
D. Dormu#3
5 TO, 27 MIN
7
Jaden Toombs
 
 
 
 

 

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