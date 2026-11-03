2026 College Football: Week 10 Game Previews

All the Talking is Over!

I don’t care who your favorite team is, where you went to school or who you played for. This weekend will quietly be one of the best football weekends of the season. North Texas will be at home against Rice, SMU is hosting Virginia Tech, and TCU will be facing #24 Arizona in the Metroplex. In our Game of the Week the #1 Miami Hurricanes will face #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road. I’m looking forward to watching football weekend long.

Game Info

Rice Owls (1-7, 0-4 American) vs North Texas Mean Green (6-2, 4-0 American)

Saturday – November 7 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX

UNT is a good team that has found their way since their last loss. The Mean Green are on a 5-game winning streak with wins over Houston Christian, Tulsa, Charlotte, Navy and FIU in as many weeks. UNT is sitting right behind UTSA in the conference standings. Keep an eye on quarterback Tayven Jackson, he will be the x-factor for the Mean Green heading into the 4th quarter. This should be an easy game but anything can happen on any given Saturday! ESPN has the Mean Green with a 90.2% chance of winning at home this weekend. I’m taking UNT by 20!

Final Score

Mean Green – 33

Owls – 13

Game Info

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2, 3-2 ACC) vs SMU Mustangs (6-2, 4-2 ACC)

Friday – November 6 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

I can’t believe that SMU lost on the road to Syracuse! How did that happen? The Mustangs will need to start every game with a sense of urgency! It’s hard watching a talented team going through the motions. Okay SMU, let’s get back on track! SMU will need to come out and make a statement. They will need to apply pressure to VT’s quarterback in the first quarter. If not it will be a long night for the Ponies at home. SMU’s quarterback Kevin Jennings will need to air the ball out. He has weapons and he needs to get the ball in their hands if they want to win at home. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 68.2% chance of winning at home. I’m taking SMU by 12!

Final Score

Mustangs – 36

Hokies – 24