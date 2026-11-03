2026 College Football: Week 10 Game Previews

All the Talking is Over!
I don’t care who your favorite team is, where you went to school or who you played for. This weekend will quietly be one of the best football weekends of the season. North Texas will be at home against Rice, SMU is hosting Virginia Tech, and TCU will be facing #24 Arizona in the Metroplex. In our Game of the Week the #1 Miami Hurricanes will face #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road. I’m looking forward to watching football weekend long.
Game Info
Rice Owls (1-7, 0-4 American) vs North Texas Mean Green (6-2, 4-0 American)
Saturday – November 7 – 3:00 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX
UNT is a good team that has found their way since their last loss. The Mean Green are on a 5-game winning streak with wins over Houston Christian, Tulsa, Charlotte, Navy and FIU in as many weeks. UNT is sitting right behind UTSA in the conference standings. Keep an eye on quarterback Tayven Jackson, he will be the x-factor for the Mean Green heading into the 4th quarter. This should be an easy game but anything can happen on any given Saturday! ESPN has the Mean Green with a 90.2% chance of winning at home this weekend. I’m taking UNT by 20!
Final Score
Mean Green – 33
Owls – 13
Game Info
Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2, 3-2 ACC) vs SMU Mustangs (6-2, 4-2 ACC)
Friday – November 6 – 6:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX
I can’t believe that SMU lost on the road to Syracuse! How did that happen? The Mustangs will need to start every game with a sense of urgency! It’s hard watching a talented team going through the motions. Okay SMU, let’s get back on track! SMU will need to come out and make a statement. They will need to apply pressure to VT’s quarterback in the first quarter. If not it will be a long night for the Ponies at home. SMU’s quarterback Kevin Jennings will need to air the ball out. He has weapons and he needs to get the ball in their hands if they want to win at home. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 68.2% chance of winning at home. I’m taking SMU by 12!
Final Score
Mustangs – 36
Hokies – 24
Game Info
TCU Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) vs #24 Arizona Wildcats (6-2, 3-2 Big 12)
Saturday – November 6 – 9:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Casino Del Sol Stadium – Tucson, AZ
I can’t put my finger on the Horned Frogs this season. How did one of the top programs vanish from contention? Over the past 7 seasons, TCU was one of the best teams in football, heck they even made it to the national championship game. Now, with so much parity in the state of Texas, players are going to smaller schools just to get playing time. TCU will need to play stingy defense and create turnovers to jump start the offense. #24 Arizona won’t lay down for anybody and will dish out some pain with their physical Wildcat defense. ESPN has the Wildcats with a 73.8% chance of winning on the road in Ft. Worth. I’m taking TCU with 10 point upset at home against Arizona.
Final Score
Horned Frogs – 35
#24 Wildcats – 25
Game of the Week
#1 Miami Hurricanes (8-0, 6-0 ACC) Vs #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1, 0-0 Independent)
Saturday – November 7 – 6:30 p.m.
TV: NBC
Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame is a solid team, but how good are they? The Miami Hurricanes can match up with any team in the country. They have a dynamic quarterback, running back and wide receiver in Miami. This game will come down to how well Notre Dame’s defense contains the Hurricanes skilled players. The winner of this game will have the inside track with the CFP Rankings. Keep an eye on the Fighting Irish’s special teams as well. This will be a wide open game in the first quarter. The team that can control the clock and score points even if it’s field goals will win this one. ESPN has the Fighting Irish with a 61.3% chance of winning at home this weekend. I’m taking Miami with the upset!
Final Score
#1 Hurricanes – 34
#4 Fighting Irish – 23