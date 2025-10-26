Card Comments… Rosey Grier

By Gregg Moeller

Do you remember when everyone—and I mean, EVERYONE—wanted to be Rosey Grier?

–He was writing and selling books about needlepoint and macrame.

–He was on The Brady Bunch. (Okay, everyone was on The Brady Bunch at some point.)

–He starred in The Thing with Two Heads, with Ray Milland. I’d try to describe the movie, but that defies logic and reasoning. You have to experience it yourself.

–He was a friend of Robert Kennedy, and was guarding Ethel the night RFK was shot. He helped wrestle Sirhan Sirhan to the ground, took the gun from him and put it in his jacket pocket. Not until hours later did he realize he still had the murder weapon.

–He recorded singles for several different record labels, and one charted.

–He was engaged to Tricia Nixon. Okay, that is a bit of a stretch, even for me.

–He became a minister, and met with OJ Simpson in jail, who allegedly yelled a confession at Rosey.

–He has always been a national treasure.

Somehow, he managed to have an outstanding NFL career with the NY football Giants (he is the last surviving player from their 1956 champion team) and the Rams, where he was an original (and sole surviving) member of the “Fearsome Foursome”. Had he not torn his Achilles tendon in 1967, he might still be playing.

He may be the only Hall of Fame-worthy player not in the HOF but doesn’t need it. Why? Because he’s Rosey Grier—and that’s more important.

