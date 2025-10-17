Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Hey Cowboys! The streets are talking! Well, they’ve been talking since the inception of the franchise! I’m not talking, but I’m just telling you guys what they are saying: Right now, the Cowboys are 2-3-1 and are in third 3rd place in the NFC East. How can a team that scores 29.7 points a game struggle with winning games in the NFL this year? Here’s your answer: The defense is giving up 30.7 points on their side of the ball. Watching the Cowboys defense on Sundays miss tackles, playing 8-10 yards off of receivers and applying no pressure to opposing quarterbacks is heartbreaking. The defense can’t force a turnover! It is mind boggling! Here’s what can help the defense this Sunday, concentrate on wrapping up on tackles, limit penalties and jam receivers coming off the line to impede route running by receivers. Play calling will be huge for Dallas this weekend. Here’s the problem, forcing the ball to receivers that are covered by two defenders or checking down to 5-yard route on 3rd and 8 will not fly! Gimmick plays on the other side of the 50-yard line is insane!



What to Watch for

A win this weekend could easily put the Cowboys back in the mix in the division. Dallas can make a splash by beating Washington. The Commanders are sitting in 2nd place right behind the Philadelphia Eagles right now. DEFENSE will be the key for the Cowboys this weekend and stopping that Commander’s offense will be job 1. Three things that the Cowboys need to do: First, apply pressure to Jayden Daniels. Second, stop the run! Jacory Croskey-Merritt can be a hand full. Finally, the defense will need to create turnovers and score off of them! That’s the recipe for a win at home this week. Will the Cowboys follow my recipe?



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – October 19 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX



Washington Commanders (3-3, 1-2 Away)

The Washington Commanders are a scary team. Right now, they are 3-3 and 1-2 on the road. The Commanders offense can score at any time and they live and die on play action on offense. Dallas struggles with teams that use a lot of motion on offense. The injury reports show 5 of the Commanders key players listed as questionable for this game. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong, LB Ale Kaho, RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr., WR Debo Samuel and WR Terry McLaurin. Keep in mind that the Commanders lost to the Chicago Bears last week on a walk off field goal to end the game. This will be a game that Washington would love to have back. They are looking for the Cowboys to be their bounce back game.



Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1, 1-0-1 Home)

What can you say about Dallas right now. The offense is looking as if they are ready to take the next step by scoring after long pass and running plays. Dallas has a really good running back in Javonte Williams and they will need to establish the run first! Javonte Williams is ranked among the best in several rushing categories: carries, rushing yards and touchdowns. So the Cowboys need to capitalize on their strengths on offense as well. Dallas has 5 players listed as questionable with a return date for this game. Safety Juanyeh Thomas, LB Jack Sanborn, WR KeVontae Turpin, WR CeeDee Lamb and G Tyler Booker. Keep an eye on the Cowboys secondary from start to finish! Can it go from bad to worse? We’ll see…



Prediction

ESPN has this game pretty close, but the edge is going the Commanders way. The Commanders have a 50.9% chance of winning this weekend. Call me crazy but I’m taking Dallas by 3! I think the defense does just enough to keep the game close and the offense does just enough to be put in a position to win. Field goals will be huge in this game. You’ll see!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Commanders – 27