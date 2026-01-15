NFL Divisional Playoffs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Divisional Playoffs up for grabs

There are only 8 teams left standing! The Bills, Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks, Texans, Patriots, Rams and Bears will throw down this weekend to get to the AFC and NFC Championships. Who would have thought that the Bears and Texans would have made it this far especially when they started off so slowly this season. There are questions lookming for some of these teams like Buffalo, can they finally win it all or can the Patriots, will thier young quarterback lead his team to the promise land? This weekend will answer those questions that you might have!

AFC Divisional Playoffs

Buffalo Bills (12-5, 5-3 Away) vs Denver Broncos (14-3, 8-1 Home)

Saturday – January 17 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium – Denver, CO

This will be huge for the Denver Broncos. All season long the Broncos have kept their foot on the gas and ran through the AFC. Broncos young bull at quarterback Bo Nix has shown that he is adept at running an uptempo offense. He will be the x-factor for the Denver at home this weekend. The Bills will arrive to teach the Broncos a lesson. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is looking to get into the AFC championship game by beating the Broncos and moving on. Keep an eye on both defenses in this one. ESPN has it close with Denver favored by 51.3%. I’m taking the Bills right now they have momentum coming into this game. Bills by 6!

Final Score

Bills – 30

Broncos – 24

NFC Divisional Playoffs

San Francisco 49ers (12-5, 7-2 Away) vs Seattle Seahawks (14-3, 6-2 Home)

Saturday – January 17 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA

The Seahawks and new quarterback Sam Darnold have been one of the best teams in the NFC this season. The team is on a 5-game winning streak with wins over Atlanta, Indianapolis, Rams, Carolina and San Francisco. These teams have fallen to the Seahawks and their stingy defense. The 49ers are 4-1 in their last 5 games. On Wild Card Weekend they went into Philadelphia and put on a clinic in the City of Brotherly Love beating the Eagles by 4 points. This game will come down to how well the offensive coordinators call clutch plays behind the sticks. ESPN has the Seahawks with a 58.8% chance of winning at home and moving on. I’m taking the 49ers by 6! Get your upset pants on!

Final Score

49ers – 30

Seahawks – 24

AFC Divisional Playoffs

Houston Texans (12-5, 5-3 Away ) vs New England Patriots (14-3, 6-3 Home)

Sunday – January 18 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

The Patriots have unleashed a new look, new attitude and physical style of play on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Drake Maye has passed for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He will be the key for the Patriots right now and for years to come. The Houston Texans defense is physical and stingy. This game will come down to the number 1 defense (Houston) and the number 5 ranked offense (Patriots). Look for the match up between the Pats offense versus the Texans defense. ESPN has the Patriots with a 52.1% chance to win at home. I’m taking the Patriots by 10! The Patriots are the better offensive team in this game and will need to score when they have the chance too.

Final Score

Patriots – 20

Texans – 10

NFC Divisional Playoffs

Los Angeles Rams (12-5, 5-4 Away) vs Chicago Bears (11-6, 6-2 Home)

Sunday – January 18 – 5:30 p.m.

TV: Peacock/NBC

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

The Bears once were the laughing stock of the NFC. For years, Chicago couldn’t win 8 games and now the switch has been flicked and quarterback Caleb Williams is playing like he’s ready to take the next step. The win over Green Bay last week has a lot of people picking the Bears this week. The Rams are looking to win another title and the only way to get it is to beat the Bears on the road. The Rams are led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and he’s favored to win the MVP of the league, but beating Chicago on Sunday is job one. ESPN has the Rams with a 61.8% chance of winning on the road and moving on. I’m taking the Rams by 10!

Final Score

Rams – 31

Bears – 21