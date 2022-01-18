2021 Dallas Cowboys Report Card

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



I could easily say how disappointed I am with the outcome of the Cowboys season. Dallas finished the season at 12-6, won the NFC East and ended up losing to the San Francisco 49ers at home wasn’t what Cowboy faithfuls wanted. There are so many good things that we could take from the season. In this article I’m going to point out the good, bad and ugly while giving you great information that the team will use next season. Just because we (DC4L) didn’t get what we wanted, that elusive Super Bowl trophy. We have some awesome building blocks for the future.



The first thing that stands out for this team is the offense. The offense was the focal point coming into the season. It all started with Dak Prescott coming off of a season ending leg injury last season. His play would be key for the offense. Defense was a huge question mark for this team because they gave up so many points last season to struggling teams across the board. Special teams were shaky, and the Cowboys signed a new kicker, and everything would get better in the kicking game. I’m going to give the team it’s BlitzWeekly Report Card for the season. I’ll cover all three phases of the game and coaching as well.



Offense: Dallas’ offense got off to a really good start with a great mixture of the pass and run. Dak Prescott looked great running the offense and was comfortable running the ball at times. He finished the season with 4,449 passing yards with 10 interceptions and 37 touchdowns. Not bad for a player coming back from injury. The only knock on him was playing a little erratic when the pocket began to collapse and never ran the ball at crucial times. Running backs Zeke Elliot and Tony Pollard complimented each other carrying the ball this year. At one point of the season, the Cowboys had the number one rushing attack in the NFL. The offensive line was regarded as one of the best offensive lines in the league. They were hampered with costly penalties that stalled the offense in very close games this year. The receiving corps was a bit shaky. Wide outs Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb led a cast of talented receivers that disappeared in tough times. The tight ends carried the team by making clutch catches when the team needed them. Offense Grade: B



Defense: Dallas was the worst defense in the league in 2020. They couldn’t stop the run and they gave up a boatload of points in the passing game. This past off-season, Dallas used one of their draft picks and got Micah Parsons at linebacker, and he helped turn this defense around. His speed and physical play allowed the defense to record team bests in sacks, forced fumbles and turnovers. His inspired played allowed the defensive secondary to record 26 interceptions this season. Cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Jordan Lewis cherry picked opposing quarterbacks in pretty much every game this season. Defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn brought the nasty out of the young lions. His scheme and style of play allowed the young talented guys to shine at home and on the road. The defense was tops of the league in scoring, take aways and quarterback pressures. This team has so many talented corner stones to build on for the present and future. Defense Grade: A



Special Teams: Dallas struggled in the kicking game. Kicker Greg Zuerlein signed a 3-year, 7.5 million contract in 2020 and he has struggled. Zuerline went 29-35 on the year and missed some point after attempts that cost this team some games. I’m not placing all the blame on his shoulders, but he had a chance to win some games for this team. I would rethink bringing him back for another season. Punter Bryan Anger had a pretty good season. He punted the ball 65 times with no punts returned for a touchdown in 17 games. Special Teams Grade: C



Coaching: Here’s where it gets a bit crazy. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s philosophy is a pass happy offense. He played his college ball at Boise State where he has set all kinds of records. He is calling plays for a team that’s built on running the ball. Why is that? I’ll be glad to answer that for you. When the Cowboys offensive line is built to open holes for running backs. He abandons the run when the team falls behind. Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard need the ball early and often to wear down opposing defenses. In my opinion, they should look elsewhere for an offensive play caller that believes in establishing the run to open up the passing game. Head coach Mike McCarthy seems to have the best seat in the house standing on the sidelines. His job is to prepare this team and hold them accountable when they are playing nonchalant. There were times that wide receivers cut routes short and walked to the sidelines and no one said anything. There should be a fire lit under these “super stars” or allow someone else to play in that spot. It all starts with him. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was the best thing that happened to this coaching staff in years! Coaching Grade: C+



The Dallas Cowboys is one of the richest teams in sports that hasn’t won a title in forever… 26 years and counting. The title of America’s team has been used by 10 other organizations and it’s just something that everyone is saying now. Dallas needs a general manager that can evaluate talent and get guys in here to win championships. It’s considered blasphemous to say this, but in my personal opinion; Jerry Jones will never give up any control and this team will be stagnant for years to come. You want to win championships? Get a general manager that can put together the missing pieces and get us a Super Bowl title!