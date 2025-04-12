Tulsa wins game 2 of the 3 game set 7-6

|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|
|2
|3
|2
|7
|
|2
|2
|2
|6
Shots on Goal
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tulsa Oilers
|17
|12
|16
|45
|Allen Americans
|10
|10
|7
|27
Scoring
1st Period
Tulsa
9:15
Goal
Goal by #8 Reid Petryk, assisted by #21 Jérémie Biakabutuka and #36 Andrew Lucas.
Allen
13:13
Goal
Goal by #57 Trevor LeDonne, assisted by #14 Tyler Burnie.
Tulsa
14:34
Goal
Goal by #13 Alec Butcher, assisted by #24 Mike McKee and #14 Solag Bakich.
Allen
17:01
Goal
Goal by #14 Tyler Burnie, assisted by #16 Michael Gildon and #57 Trevor LeDonne.
2nd Period
Tulsa
0:46
Goal
Goal by #22 Easton Brodzinski, assisted by #21 Jérémie Biakabutuka and #29 Sean Olson.
Allen
2:52
Goal
Goal by #25 Jared Westcott, assisted by #44 Brad Morrison and #86 Noah Kane.
Allen
5:18
Goal
Goal by #92 Brayden Watts, assisted by #23 J.C. Brassard and #91 Miko Matikka.
Tulsa
7:11
Goal
Goal by #27 Austin Albrecht, assisted by #5 Duggie Lagrone and #22 Easton Brodzinski.
Tulsa
11:25
Goal
Goal by #8 Reid Petryk, assisted by #22 Easton Brodzinski and #36 Andrew Lucas.
3rd Period
Allen
1:48
Goal
Goal by #8 Mark Duarte, assisted by #14 Tyler Burnie.
Allen
5:15
Goal
Goal by #8 Mark Duarte, assisted by #92 Brayden Watts.
Tulsa
5:58
Goal
Goal by #29 Sean Olson.
Tulsa
14:14
Goal
Goal by #8 Reid Petryk, assisted by #22 Easton Brodzinski and #21 Jérémie Biakabutuka.