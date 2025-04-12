News Ticker

Tulsa wins game 2 of the 3 game set 7-6

April 12, 2025 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1st 2nd
 
 2 3 2 7
 
 2 2 2 6

Shots on Goal

  1st 2nd 3rd
 Tulsa Oilers 17 12 16 45
 Allen Americans 10 10 7 27

Scoring

1st Period

Tulsa
9:15
Goal
Goal by #8 Reid Petryk, assisted by #21 Jérémie Biakabutuka and #36 Andrew Lucas.
Allen
13:13
Goal
Goal by #57 Trevor LeDonne, assisted by #14 Tyler Burnie.
Tulsa
14:34
Goal
Goal by #13 Alec Butcher, assisted by #24 Mike McKee and #14 Solag Bakich.
Allen
17:01
Goal
Goal by #14 Tyler Burnie, assisted by #16 Michael Gildon and #57 Trevor LeDonne.

2nd Period

Tulsa
0:46
Goal
Goal by #22 Easton Brodzinski, assisted by #21 Jérémie Biakabutuka and #29 Sean Olson.
Allen
2:52
Goal
Goal by #25 Jared Westcott, assisted by #44 Brad Morrison and #86 Noah Kane.
Allen
5:18
Goal
Goal by #92 Brayden Watts, assisted by #23 J.C. Brassard and #91 Miko Matikka.
Tulsa
7:11
Goal
Goal by #27 Austin Albrecht, assisted by #5 Duggie Lagrone and #22 Easton Brodzinski.
Tulsa
11:25
Goal
Goal by #8 Reid Petryk, assisted by #22 Easton Brodzinski and #36 Andrew Lucas.

3rd Period

Allen
1:48
Goal
Goal by #8 Mark Duarte, assisted by #14 Tyler Burnie.
Allen
5:15
Goal
Goal by #8 Mark Duarte, assisted by #92 Brayden Watts.
Tulsa
5:58
Goal
Goal by #29 Sean Olson.
Tulsa
14:14
Goal
Goal by #8 Reid Petryk, assisted by #22 Easton Brodzinski and #21 Jérémie Biakabutuka.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly