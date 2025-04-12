Card Comments… Red Mack

By Gregg Moeller

Was Red Mack (here in a Steelers uniform on his only card) the greatest Packer of them all?

Red Mack grew up in an orphanage, but his athletic talent got him a football scholarship to Notre Dame, and Steelers owner Art Rooney himself selected Red in the tenth round of the ’61 draft. Mack, a running back for the Irish, was converted to receiver and was a dependable player for the Steelers and Eagles until injuries ruined his 1965 season right after the Steelers reacquired him.

So, did the Steelers stay with their man? Nope. Red was picked in the ’66 expansion draft by Atlanta, who promptly released him after their inaugural game. Red went back home to South Bend, unsure of what to do next with his life…then he got a phone call.

From Vince Lombardi.

Packer receiver Bob Long was hurt, and offensive coordinator Bob Schnelker (a teammate of Red’s with the Steelers) suggested to Lombardi that he pick Red up—and Red had to be in Green Bay by 9 AM the next day. Lombardi told him they needed him on special teams, and that he would be the #4 receiver, and that nothing was guaranteed. Indeed, Red never caught a pass in a game, but became a holy terror on special teams. His new teammates marveled at his abandon in running down the field on kickoffs and punts, and at his fury in practices.

In short, his Packer teammates loved him. And he loved being a Packer, and thrived on Lombardi’s disciplined approach.



When the playoffs approached, an injury to Allen Brown kept Red on the team, and he stayed through the postseason… and would make the very first tackle in Super Bowl history on the opening kickoff. On the flight home, his teammates saw that Red was crying. He said that he knew that his chances of making the team the next season were slim (his own injuries and the Packers having healthy receivers returning assured that), but he was so grateful for his brief moment as a Packer and he thanked them for having the opportunity. He was a champion.

He would take the lessons he learned and become a successful husband, parent, and executive, and he loved telling people he was “a Packer for life”. Red was a popular feature at Packer reunions until his death, proudly showing off his championship ring.