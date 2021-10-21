Tulane Green Wave vs #21 SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tulane Green Wave vs #21 SMU Mustangs

Thursday – October 21 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

Tulane Green Wave (1-5, 0-2)

#21 SMU Mustangs (6-0, 2-0)



The Mustangs are undefeated and getting no respect from the NCAA. How are they #21 and sitting at 6-0? No losses!?! Well, your answer is …NO RESPECT! The Mustangs have a chance to move up in the rankings with a win at home Thursday night. Tulane is a wounded team that has endured a lot this season. One thing about the Green Wave, they won’t lay down for any team. This game will be a bit closer than everyone thinks. Let’s take a look at the Mustangs at home.



#21 In The Nation

SMU has been here before in the AP Poll (early as last year). The team has been showing up ever since SMU hired June Jones a few years ago. This talented group of young men could be the new “Pony Express”. I see some great talent that can make some real noise this year.



Tulane Green Wave

Tulane sits at 1-5 this season. Quarterback Michael Pratt is only a freshman, he has an incredible upside. He has 1364 yards through the air with 13 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Right now, the Green Wave are learning their lessons the hard way. Running back Cameron Carroll is a sophomore but has skills to take the ball between the tackles. Wide receiver Tyrick James is dynamic on the outside, but he’s better in the slot. The Mustang defense has their hands full, they can’t allow the Green Wave’s record to fool them and come out soft. Tulane is a tough team.



#21 SMU Mustangs

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is only a junior and he’s tied for first in the nation in touchdown passes with 26. He has passed for 1893 yards and 7 interceptions. The x factor for the Mustangs will be running back Ulysses Bentley IV. Bentley needs at least 15 touches at home Thursday. The Mustang offense is averaging 40 points per game while the defense is giving up 22 points a game. The defense has to create turnovers because Tulane’s offense averages 33 points on that side of the ball.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 85.6% chance of winning at home. Tulane is a dangerous team and would love to beat SMU on the road. The over/under 70.5, so take the over in this one. I promise you this game will have its fireworks. I like both teams, but I’m taking SMU by 10!



Final Score

SMU – 41

Tulane – 31