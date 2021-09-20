Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Monday, September 20, 2021

TV: ESPN

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI.



Records Before the Game

Detroit Lions (0-1, 0-0 Away)

Green Bay Packers (0-1, 0-0 Home)



We (all NFL fans) thought that the Packers were going to walk into last week’s game and beat the New Orleans Saints. Well they got beat on the road and Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions in last week’s loss. In Detroit’s first game of the season, the Lions fell to a pretty good 49ers team. Both teams are looking for redemption for their first loss of the season and this game will be huge in Green Bay on Monday night. Let’s take a closer look at this Monday night match up.



Snack Rating

Monday night games are always burgers and fries! This week you will need to order or make bacon cheeseburgers with crinkled cut fries. No dessert needed for this one!



Detroit Lions

Last week the Lions had the 49ers on the ropes and let them off. QB Jared Goff was 38-57, 338 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception and lost! The Lions running game was basically null and void and Goff carried his team as far as he could. The Lions will have their hands full this week on both sides of the ball. In order for this team to pull off a win on the road, they have to play with a sense of urgency from kick off. In their last 5 games the Lions are 0-5. This team will need to a clear cut leader in the locker room and on the field. Running back Jamaal Williams will need to get at least 20 touches to get on track for the Lions. The Lions defense will have their hands full on the road. They will need to create chaos for Aaron Rodgers for this team to have an inkling of a chance.



Green Bay Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers looked as if he just met his team in the locker room last week in Florida losing to New Orleans. He was 15-28, with 133 yards and 2 interceptions. This week at home against the Lions, look for the Packers to light up the scoreboard Monday night. Running back AJ Dillion carried the ball 4 times for 19 yards. Wide out Davante Adams is one of the best receivers in the league finished last weeks game with 5 receptions for 56 yards. The Packers haven’t been embarrassed like this in 12 years. Look for this offense to open up for this one. The defense will need to create turn overs for the Packer offense to control the game clock.



Prediction

Both teams are 0-1 to start the season. I would be surprised to see the Lions steal a win in Green Bay on Monday. ESPN has the Packers with a 67.3% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 48.5, so take the over. I’m taking Green Bay by 12!



Final Score

Green Bay – 36

Detroit – 24