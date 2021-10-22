News Ticker

Nowitzki, Nash & Kidd Among NBA 75th Anniversary Team

October 21, 2021 Basketball, Dallas Mavericks, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, NBA, Sports

Dirk Nowitzki the Dallas Mavericks on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Photo Courtesy: Michael Kolch

NEW YORK – A total of 158 NBA championships and 730 NBA All-Star selections.  A combined 110 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Awards and Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Awards.  More than 1.5 million points scored.

Those are just some of the collective accomplishments of the players who comprise the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, which was announced across TNT and ESPN from Oct. 19-21 as the league tipped off its landmark 75th Anniversary Season.

The NBA 75th Anniversary Team was selected by a blue-ribbon panel of current and former NBA players, coaches, general managers and team and league executives, WNBA legends and sportswriters and broadcasters.  Voters were asked to select the 75 Greatest Players in NBA History without regard to position.  Panelists did not rank their selections.  Current and former players were not allowed to vote for themselves.

As a result of a tie in the voting, the 75th Anniversary Team features 76 players.  Team highlights include:

• Eleven active players have been named to the 75th Anniversary Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

• All 50 members of the NBA 50th Anniversary Team, which was named in 1996, have been selected to the 75th Anniversary Team.

• The 75th Anniversary Team includes four players who played in the first NBA All-Star Game in 1951 (Paul Arizin, Bob Cousy, George Mikan and Dolph Schayes), the first winner of the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award (Bob Pettit for the 1955-56 season) and the first winner of the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award (Jerry West for the 1969 NBA Finals).

• Bill Russell joins Cousy, Mikan and Pettit as the only four players who have been named to all four NBA Anniversary Teams: the 25th Anniversary Team (10 players named), 35th Anniversary Team (11 players named), 50th Anniversary Team and 75th Anniversary Team. (The 25th Anniversary Team was the only one of the four teams that did not allow for the inclusion of active players at the time.)

• Six international players from six countries and territories have been selected to the 75th Anniversary Team: Antetokounmpo (Greece), Tim Duncan (U.S. Virgin Islands), Patrick Ewing (Jamaica), Steve Nash (Canada), Dirk Nowitzki (Germany) and Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria).

• The five NBA legends who are serving as ambassadors for the 75th Anniversary Season are part of the 75th Anniversary Team: Clyde Drexler, Magic Johnson, Nowitzki, Pettit and Oscar Robertson. Representing different eras of the league’s history, the ambassadors will make appearances throughout the 2021-22 season and have a significant presence at NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland.

The NBA 75th Anniversary Team is listed below in alphabetical order, followed by the list of voters.  The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP.  For player profiles on each member of the 75th Anniversary Team, click here and visit NBA.com/75.

 

NBA 75TH ANNIVERSARY TEAM
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Clyde Drexler Damian Lillard Scottie Pippen
Ray Allen Tim Duncan Jerry Lucas Willis Reed
Giannis Antetokounmpo Kevin Durant Karl Malone Oscar Robertson
Carmelo Anthony Julius Erving Moses Malone David Robinson
Nate Archibald Patrick Ewing Pete Maravich Dennis Rodman
Paul Arizin Walt Frazier Bob McAdoo Bill Russell
Charles Barkley Kevin Garnett Kevin McHale Dolph Schayes
Rick Barry George Gervin George Mikan Bill Sharman
Elgin Baylor Hal Greer Reggie Miller John Stockton
Dave Bing James Harden Earl Monroe Isiah Thomas
Larry Bird John Havlicek Steve Nash Nate Thurmond
Kobe Bryant Elvin Hayes Dirk Nowitzki Wes Unseld
Wilt Chamberlain Allen Iverson Hakeem Olajuwon Dwyane Wade
Bob Cousy LeBron James Shaquille O’Neal Bill Walton
Dave Cowens Magic Johnson Robert Parish Jerry West
Billy Cunningham Sam Jones Chris Paul Russell Westbrook
Stephen Curry Michael Jordan Gary Payton Lenny Wilkens
Anthony Davis Jason Kidd Bob Pettit Dominique Wilkins
Dave DeBusschere Kawhi Leonard Paul Pierce James Worthy

 

NBA 75TH ANNIVERSARY TEAM VOTING PANEL
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tim Duncan Jack McCallum David Robinson
Marv Albert David DuPree Brian McIntyre Bill Russell
David Aldridge Wayne Embry Ann Meyers Bob Ryan
Sam Amick Julius Erving Yoko Miyaji Bill Simmons
Giannis Antetokounmpo Patrick Ewing Earl Monroe Sam Smith
Steve Aschburner Walt Frazier Steve Nash Stephen A. Smith
Charles Barkley George Gervin Rachel Nichols Marc Spears
Rick Barry Russ Granik Dirk Nowitzki Erik Spoelstra
Howard Beck Becky Hammon Shaquille O’Neal John Stockton
Dave Bing Elvin Hayes Robert Parish Hannah Storm
Sue Bird Ernie Johnson Candace Parker Sheryl Swoopes
Carol Blazejowski Magic Johnson Chris Paul Isiah Thomas
Mike Breen Sam Jones Bob Pettit Rod Thorn
Doris Burke Michael Jordan Scottie Pippen Rudy Tomjanovich
Jerry Colangelo Steve Kerr Gregg Popovich Peter Vecsey
Doug Collins Bob Lanier Shaun Powell Bill Walton
Cynthia Cooper Kara Lawson Ahmad Rashad Rick Welts
Bob Costas Lisa Leslie Willis Reed Jerry West
Dave Cowens Nancy Lieberman Tim Reynolds Michael Wilbon
Billy Cunningham Zach Lowe Bill Rhoden Lenny Wilkens
Stephen Curry Jerry Lucas Pat Riley James Worthy
Clyde Drexler Jackie MacMullan Oscar Robertson Jeff Zillgitt

