DJ DIESEL to Perform at Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) announced that DJ DIESEL has been added to the extensive list of artists set to perform during the Formula 1 USGP this weekend.

DJ DIESEL will perform a curated set for F1 fans on Sunday, October 24, at 4:30 p.m. on the ONEderland stage in the Circuit infield, after the heavily anticipated race on Sunday.

The man behind DJ DIESEL, Shaquille O’Neal, has a larger-than-life personality and powerful athleticism which has resulted in worldwide adulation and one of the most passionate fan bases in sports and entertainment.

DJ DIESEL will be joining the world-class lineup of chart-topping musicians performing during Formula 1 weekend, including multi-GRAMMY award-winner and Rock & Roll of Famer Billy Joel (Oct. 23) and GRAMMY Award-winning Twenty One Pilots (Oct. 22). Kool & The Gang will also perform after the final race on Sunday, October 24 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater.

Additionally, The American Soundtrack will return this year and showcase over 20 musical acts, covering music genres from R&B & hip hop to electronic & indie folk.

These newly added performances are set to take place on multiple stages throughout COTA grounds during Austin’s Formula 1 USGP weekend.

For more information about Formula 1 at Circuit of The Americas, visit circuitoftheamericas.com/f1 .

With more than 360,000 attendees expected over race weekend October 22-24, planning transportation to and from COTA is very important. Circuit of The Americas is urging fans attending the race to utilize shuttle buses if they don’t already have a parking pass, as all on-site parking is completely sold out.