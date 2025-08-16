News Ticker

Late comeback falls short as Sparks beat Wings 97-96

August 16, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Sparks have 5 players score in double digits led by Kelsey Plum with 28 points. Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 29.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
LA 32 21 27 17 97
DAL 27 23 18 28 96
 

Team Stats
FG 33-75 38-75
Field Goal % 44.0 50.7
3PT 11-25 9-27
Three Point % 44.0 33.3
FT 20-25 11-11
Free Throw % 80.0 100.0
Rebounds 39 28
Offensive Rebounds 15 7
Defensive Rebounds 24 21
Assists 23 32
Steals 11 6
Blocks 5 7
Total Turnovers 17 15
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 19 18
Fast Break Points 17 9
Points in Paint 44 50
Fouls 17 20
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 16 0

