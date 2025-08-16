Late comeback falls short as Sparks beat Wings 97-96

Sparks have 5 players score in double digits led by Kelsey Plum with 28 points. Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 29.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|LA
|32
|21
|27
|17
|97
|DAL
|27
|23
|18
|28
|96
|
Team Stats
|FG
|33-75
|38-75
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|50.7
|3PT
|11-25
|9-27
|Three Point %
|44.0
|33.3
|FT
|20-25
|11-11
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|100.0
|Rebounds
|39
|28
|Offensive Rebounds
|15
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|24
|21
|Assists
|23
|32
|Steals
|11
|6
|Blocks
|5
|7
|Total Turnovers
|17
|15
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|19
|18
|Fast Break Points
|17
|9
|Points in Paint
|44
|50
|Fouls
|17
|20
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|16
|0