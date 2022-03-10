American Athletic Conference Tournament, SMU vs Temple

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

No. 5 SMU took down No. 4 Temple, 63-55, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Tuesday, March 8 at Dickies Arena.



With the win, the Mustangs advance to play No. 1 UCF in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 9 at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT on ESPN+. It will be SMU’s first appearance in the semifinals of the Championship.



The Mustangs (14-13), who led the majority of the game, pushed their lead to its largest at 14 in the fourth quarter. Temple (13-15) pulled within six twice, but that was as close as they would come.



SMU took advantage on the offensive glass, earning 14 second-chance points to six for Temple. The Mustangs held an overall advantage in rebounding, 43-31.



Jasmine Smith led all scorers with 16 points for SMU, while her teammate Savannah Wilkinson recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. It is Wilkinson’s conference-leading 13th double-double of the season.



Mia Davis led Temple with 12 points.



Towards the end of the second quarter, Temple hit a 3-pointer to cut the SMU lead to one at 27-26, but SMU scored the final six points to take a 33-26 lead into the break.

