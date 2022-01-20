The Magic in Schollmaier Arena, TCU beats Tech 51-50

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU’s Aja Holmes drained a three-pointer from the corner with 0:00.4 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter to give the Horned Frogs a 51-50 Big 12 Conference home win Wednesday evening at Schollmaier Arena.



Holmes had been 0-for-2 from three-point range prior to that bucket, but with the Horned Frogs trailing the Lady Raiders 50-48, the sophomore managed to grab the rolling basketball as it was heading out of bounds, pick it up and launch the game-winning shot.



TURNING POINT

In a game that totaled six ties and eight different lead changes, Texas Tech led for a combined 24:16 throughout the contest, which included a 50-48 lead with 1:08 left to play in regulation. Both teams missed on their next offensive possessions, but the Lady Raiders managed to come away with the ball with 14 seconds left to play.



TCU was forced to foul, sending Bryn Gerlich to the charity stripe for the Lady Raiders. Gerlich, who was 1-of-2 from the free throw line, missed both attempts and the Horned Frogs came up with the rebound and managed to call a timeout with 10 seconds left to play. Lauren Heard’s drive to the rim bounced off her shoe and headed towards the right corner. The ball seemed to be heading out of bounds until Holmes snatched the ball off the ground and tossed up the Hail Mary.



Following Holmes’ miraculous three-ball, Texas Tech called a timeout with 0:00.4 seconds left to play. The Lady Raiders advanced the ball up-court following the timeout and their lob play seemed to work as Taylah Thomas grabbed the ball mid-air and put up the shot. The ball rolled around the rim, only to fall out, giving the Horned Frogs the one-point victory.

Courtesy TCU Basketball