TCU extends home winning streak to 37, defeats Arizona 78-62

Clara Silva had 15 points and 11 rebounds. TCU extended its home winning streak to 37 games.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
ARIZ
|15
|15
|18
|14
|62
|
TCU
|17
|11
|27
|23
|78
|
Team Stats
|FG
|24-57
|26-61
|Field Goal %
|42
|43
|3PT
|4-9
|7-29
|Three Point %
|44
|24
|FT
|10-12
|19-21
|Free Throw %
|83
|90
|Rebounds
|28
|41
|Offensive Rebounds
|3
|11
|Defensive Rebounds
|25
|30
|Assists
|14
|16
|Steals
|11
|7
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Total Turnovers
|16
|17
|Points Off Turnovers
|17
|15
|Fast Break Points
|5
|10
|Points in Paint
|26
|34
|Fouls
|24
|17
|Technical Fouls
|2
|0
|Largest Lead
|7
|19
|Percent Led
|26
|63
Team Notes
- TCU faced a halftime deficit at home for the first time 37 games. The Horned Frogs last trailed at home on Feb. 13, 2024 in a 77-52 loss to No. 25 West Virginia. The game remains TCU’s most recent defeat inside Schollmaier Arena.
- TCU topped the scoreboard at the intermission in 27 straight ballgames vs. Big 12 opponents prior to Saturday.
- TCU has led at the end of the first quarter in every game this season.
- The Horned Frogs’ 19 made free throws were their second most in a game thus far.
- TCU had five players score in double figures for the fifth time this season and 10th overall in the Mark Campbell era.
- The Horned Frogs have now benefitted from four double-digit scorers in 11 outings in 2025-26. They are 10-1 in such games.
- TCU notched its 31st double-digit home victory across its present 37-game winning streak inside Schollmaier Arena.
- TCU’s 50 second half points were its most in a game’s final 20 minutes in league play this season.
- The Horned Frogs improved to 16-1 in games in which they make at least seven 3-pointers.
- Miles, Suarez and Hunter all scored in double figures for the 11th time this year.
- Arizona earned the distinction of becoming the 17th opponent TCU has held below its season scoring average this season.
- Through 19 games, 18 teams have scored less than 65 points vs. the Frogs’ defense in regulation.
- Dating back to February of 2025, 18 of the last 19 visitors at Schollmaier Arena have been unable to break the 65-point threshold.
- TCU outscored its opponent in the paint and from behind the arc for the 18th time this season.
- TCU has finished with the edge in points in the paint in every game.