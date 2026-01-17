News Ticker

TCU extends home winning streak to 37, defeats Arizona 78-62

January 17, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Clara Silva had 15 points and 11 rebounds. TCU extended its home winning streak to 37 games.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
ARIZ
 15 15 18 14 62
TCU
 17 11 27 23 78
 

Team Stats
FG 24-57 26-61
Field Goal % 42 43
3PT 4-9 7-29
Three Point % 44 24
FT 10-12 19-21
Free Throw % 83 90
Rebounds 28 41
Offensive Rebounds 3 11
Defensive Rebounds 25 30
Assists 14 16
Steals 11 7
Blocks 2 1
Total Turnovers 16 17
Points Off Turnovers 17 15
Fast Break Points 5 10
Points in Paint 26 34
Fouls 24 17
Technical Fouls 2 0
Largest Lead 7 19
Percent Led 26 63

Team Notes

  • TCU faced a halftime deficit at home for the first time 37 games. The Horned Frogs last trailed at home on Feb. 13, 2024 in a 77-52 loss to No. 25 West Virginia. The game remains TCU’s most recent defeat inside Schollmaier Arena.
  • TCU topped the scoreboard at the intermission in 27 straight ballgames vs. Big 12 opponents prior to Saturday.
  • TCU has led at the end of the first quarter in every game this season.
  • The Horned Frogs’ 19 made free throws were their second most in a game thus far.
  • TCU had five players score in double figures for the fifth time this season and 10th overall in the Mark Campbell era.
  • The Horned Frogs have now benefitted from four double-digit scorers in 11 outings in 2025-26. They are 10-1 in such games.
  • TCU notched its 31st double-digit home victory across its present 37-game winning streak inside Schollmaier Arena.
  • TCU’s 50 second half points were its most in a game’s final 20 minutes in league play this season.
  • The Horned Frogs improved to 16-1 in games in which they make at least seven 3-pointers.
  • Miles, Suarez and Hunter all scored in double figures for the 11th time this year. 
  • Arizona earned the distinction of becoming the 17th opponent TCU has held below its season scoring average this season.
  • Through 19 games, 18 teams have scored less than 65 points vs. the Frogs’ defense in regulation. 
  • Dating back to February of 2025, 18 of the last 19 visitors at Schollmaier Arena have been unable to break the 65-point threshold.
  • TCU outscored its opponent in the paint and from behind the arc for the 18th time this season.
  • TCU has finished with the edge in points in the paint in every game.

