TCU takes down #9 Texas Tech 69-66. TCU retires Banes Jersey

|1
|2
|T
|TTU
|28
|38
|66
|TCU
|36
|33
|69
Team Stats
|FG
|26-53
|24-58
|Field Goal %
|49.1
|41.4
|3PT
|9-25
|6-17
|Three Point %
|36.0
|35.3
|FT
|5-8
|15-22
|Free Throw %
|62.5
|68.2
|Rebounds
|29
|37
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|15
|Defensive Rebounds
|22
|22
|Assists
|19
|9
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Total Turnovers
|13
|9
|Points Off Turnovers
|9
|17
|Fast Break Points
|9
|10
|Points in Paint
|34
|30
|Fouls
|17
|10
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|7
|10
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 57-88 all-time against Texas Tech.
– TCU improved to 36-33 against Texas Tech in Fort Worth and has won the last five meetings.
– TCU improved to 13-2 at home this season.
– TCU improved to 2-3 against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this season.
– It was TCU’s first win over a ranked team at home since defeating No. 15 Texas Tech at home on Jan. 30 last season.
– TCU has won its last four meetings against No. 9 ranked teams in Schollmaier Arena.
– The Frogs have won six of the last seven games against top 10 opponents at home.
– Under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU improved to 115-40 overall and 45-34 in Big 12 games.
– TCU improved to 9-1 in games decided by five points or less.
– TCU outrebounded Texas Tech, 37-29. The Horned Frogs improved to 10-1 this season and 139-44 under Jamie Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
– TCU led 36-28 at halftime. The Frogs improved to 11-1 this season and 139-29 under Dixon when leading at the break.
– TCU had nine turnovers. It was the seventh time in Big 12 play the Frogs have had 10 or fewer in a game.
– The Frogs led for 25:36 and as many as 10 points with 1:48 to go in the first half. The Red Raiders led for 10 minutes and 38 seconds. There were five ties and seven lead changes.