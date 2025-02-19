News Ticker

TCU takes down #9 Texas Tech 69-66. TCU retires Banes Jersey

February 19, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 T
TTU 28 38 66
TCU 36 33 69

Team Stats

 
FG 26-53 24-58
Field Goal % 49.1 41.4
3PT 9-25 6-17
Three Point % 36.0 35.3
FT 5-8 15-22
Free Throw % 62.5 68.2
Rebounds 29 37
Offensive Rebounds 7 15
Defensive Rebounds 22 22
Assists 19 9
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 2
Total Turnovers 13 9
Points Off Turnovers 9 17
Fast Break Points 9 10
Points in Paint 34 30
Fouls 17 10
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 7 10

TEAM NOTES
–       TCU improved to 57-88 all-time against Texas Tech.
–       TCU improved to 36-33 against Texas Tech in Fort Worth and has won the last five meetings.
–       TCU improved to 13-2 at home this season.
–       TCU improved to 2-3 against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this season.
–       It was TCU’s first win over a ranked team at home since defeating No. 15 Texas Tech at home on Jan. 30 last season.
–       TCU has won its last four meetings against No. 9 ranked teams in Schollmaier Arena.
–       The Frogs have won six of the last seven games against top 10 opponents at home.
–       Under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU improved to 115-40 overall and 45-34 in Big 12 games.
–       TCU improved to 9-1 in games decided by five points or less.
–       TCU outrebounded Texas Tech, 37-29. The Horned Frogs improved to 10-1 this season and 139-44 under Jamie Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
–       TCU led 36-28 at halftime. The Frogs improved to 11-1 this season and 139-29 under Dixon when leading at the break.
–       TCU had nine turnovers. It was the seventh time in Big 12 play the Frogs have had 10 or fewer in a game.
–       The Frogs led for 25:36 and as many as 10 points with 1:48 to go in the first half. The Red Raiders led for 10 minutes and 38 seconds. There were five ties and seven lead changes.

 

