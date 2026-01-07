Silva’s 12 points and 7 rebounds help lead #13 TCU past OK State 69-61

TCU shot 64%, scored the last 9 points and held Oklahoma State scoreless for the final seven minutes.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
OKST
|16
|12
|16
|17
|61
|
TCU
|19
|14
|14
|22
|69
|
Team Stats
|FG
|24-60
|26-50
|Field Goal %
|40
|52
|3PT
|4-22
|9-18
|Three Point %
|18
|50
|FT
|9-13
|8-12
|Free Throw %
|69
|67
|Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive Rebounds
|10
|4
|Defensive Rebounds
|22
|29
|Assists
|8
|20
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Total Turnovers
|12
|16
|Points Off Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fast Break Points
|5
|14
|Points in Paint
|28
|30
|Fouls
|13
|15
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|1
|10
|Percent Led
|1
|94