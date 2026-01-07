News Ticker

Silva’s 12 points and 7 rebounds help lead #13 TCU past OK State 69-61

January 7, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU shot 64%, scored the last 9 points and held Oklahoma State scoreless for the final seven minutes.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
OKST
 16 12 16 17 61
TCU
 19 14 14 22 69
 

Team Stats
FG 24-60 26-50
Field Goal % 40 52
3PT 4-22 9-18
Three Point % 18 50
FT 9-13 8-12
Free Throw % 69 67
Rebounds 32 33
Offensive Rebounds 10 4
Defensive Rebounds 22 29
Assists 8 20
Steals 6 7
Blocks 2 4
Total Turnovers 12 16
Points Off Turnovers 11 15
Fast Break Points 5 14
Points in Paint 28 30
Fouls 13 15
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 1 10
Percent Led 1 94

 

