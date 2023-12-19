TCU womens basketball beats Lamar Cardinals 68-51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|21
|9
|15
|51
|17
|16
|15
|20
|68
Team Stats
|FG
|21-68
|26-61
|Field Goal %
|30.9
|42.6
|3PT
|4-23
|12-26
|Three Point %
|17.4
|46.2
|FT
|5-7
|4-9
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|44.4
|Rebounds
|41
|43
|Offensive Rebounds
|13
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|28
|34
|Assists
|15
|21
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Total Turnovers
|7
|9
|Points Off Turnovers
|13
|7
|Fast Break Points
|6
|10
|Points in Paint
|24
|26
|Fouls
|10
|11
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|2
|17
Team Notes
- TCU has knocked down 10-or-more 3-pointers in seven straight games and nine times overall this season.
- Lamar became the ninth opponent the Horned Frogs have held to 55 points or less.
- The Horned Frogs have now held their opponent to 25 percent shooting or worse from behind the arc in seven games.
- TCU finished with a 43-41 advantage on the boards.
- The Horned Frogs tied their season-low in turnovers (seven).
- TCU improved its home nonconference record in Schollmaier Arena to 55-7.
- The Horned Frogs have now earned their most nonconference victories in a season in five seasons, surpassing the 10 the 2018-19 Horned Frogs squad collected.