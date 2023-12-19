News Ticker

TCU womens basketball beats Lamar Cardinals 68-51

December 18, 2023 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
Lamar University 6 21 9 15 51
TCU 17 16 15 20 68

Team Stats

 
FG 21-68 26-61
Field Goal % 30.9 42.6
3PT 4-23 12-26
Three Point % 17.4 46.2
FT 5-7 4-9
Free Throw % 71.4 44.4
Rebounds 41 43
Offensive Rebounds 13 9
Defensive Rebounds 28 34
Assists 15 21
Steals 3 2
Blocks 1 5
Total Turnovers 7 9
Points Off Turnovers 13 7
Fast Break Points 6 10
Points in Paint 24 26
Fouls 10 11
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 2 17

Team Notes

  • TCU has knocked down 10-or-more 3-pointers in seven straight games and nine times overall this season.
  • Lamar became the ninth opponent the Horned Frogs have held to 55 points or less.
  • The Horned Frogs have now held their opponent to 25 percent shooting or worse from behind the arc in seven games.
  • TCU finished with a 43-41 advantage on the boards.
  • The Horned Frogs tied their season-low in turnovers (seven).
  • TCU improved its home nonconference record in Schollmaier Arena to 55-7.
  • The Horned Frogs have now earned their most nonconference victories in a season in five seasons, surpassing the 10 the 2018-19 Horned Frogs squad collected.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly