TCU lets one get away, TCU 17 – Iowa State 20

November 9, 2025

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
ISU
 6 0 0 14 20
TCU
 0 3 7 7 17

Scoring Summary

  1st ISU 09:18 ISU – Brahmer,Benjamin 23 yd pass from Becht,Rocco () 8 plays, 65 yards, TOP 03:29
6
0
2nd TCU 03:54 TCU – McCashland,Nate 35 yd field goal 13 plays, 73 yards, TOP 05:15
6
3
3rd TCU 09:02 TCU – Dwyer,Jordan 14 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 15 plays, 78 yards, TOP 05:52
6
10
4th TCU 13:30 TCU – Battle,Trent 2 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 11 plays, 92 yards, TOP 04:49
6
17
4th ISU 08:12 ISU – Hansen,Carson 1 yd run (), 11 plays, 75 yards, TOP 05:18
12
17
4th ISU 06:32 ISU – Flora,Aiden 79 yd punt return (Hansen,Carson rush)
20
17
  20 17
 

Team Stats
1st Downs 15 30
3rd down efficiency 8-16 7-14
4th down efficiency 2-3 2-3
Total Yards 272 432
Passing 111 319
Comp/Att 9/24 34/50
Yards per pass 4.6 6.4
Interceptions thrown 2 2
Rushing 161 113
Rushing Attempts 41 30
Yards per rush 3.9 3.8
Penalties 7-69 6-45
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles lost 0 1
Interceptions thrown 2 2
Possession 27:24 32:36

