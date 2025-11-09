TCU lets one get away, TCU 17 – Iowa State 20

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
ISU
|6
|0
|0
|14
|20
|
TCU
|0
|3
|7
|7
|17
Scoring Summary
|1st
|ISU
|09:18
|ISU – Brahmer,Benjamin 23 yd pass from Becht,Rocco () 8 plays, 65 yards, TOP 03:29
|
6
|
0
|2nd
|TCU
|03:54
|TCU – McCashland,Nate 35 yd field goal 13 plays, 73 yards, TOP 05:15
|
6
|
3
|3rd
|TCU
|09:02
|TCU – Dwyer,Jordan 14 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 15 plays, 78 yards, TOP 05:52
|
6
|
10
|4th
|TCU
|13:30
|TCU – Battle,Trent 2 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 11 plays, 92 yards, TOP 04:49
|
6
|
17
|4th
|ISU
|08:12
|ISU – Hansen,Carson 1 yd run (), 11 plays, 75 yards, TOP 05:18
|
12
|
17
|4th
|ISU
|06:32
|ISU – Flora,Aiden 79 yd punt return (Hansen,Carson rush)
|
20
|
17
|20
|17
|
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|30
|3rd down efficiency
|8-16
|7-14
|4th down efficiency
|2-3
|2-3
|Total Yards
|272
|432
|Passing
|111
|319
|Comp/Att
|9/24
|34/50
|Yards per pass
|4.6
|6.4
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|2
|Rushing
|161
|113
|Rushing Attempts
|41
|30
|Yards per rush
|3.9
|3.8
|Penalties
|7-69
|6-45
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles lost
|0
|1
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|2
|Possession
|27:24
|32:36